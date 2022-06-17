Netflix Original Series ‘Scream’ Leaving Netflix Internationally in July 2022

Scream, MTV’s slasher horror series has been available to stream on Netflix in most for almost seven years. After a long and disappointing wait for the third season, fans of the show will soon be saying goodbye to the show instead of receiving the new season when it leaves Netflix internationally in July 2022.

Scream is an American slasher-horror anthology show created by Jill Blotevogel, Dan Dworkin, and Jay Beattie for MTV and Brett Matthews for VH1, and is based on the Scream horror movie franchise by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven.

After a cyberbullying incident at school results in a brutal murder, the violence stirs up the memories of years past when a serial killer terrorized the town. A new killer is on the loose, hunting teenagers who are struggling to survive and find out the identity of the killer before it’s too late.

When and where is Scream leaving Netflix?

In total, there are at least 35 countries that the Scream TV show is scheduled to leave on July 16th, 2022.

If you access your Netflix App, or access Netflix on your web browser, and search for Scream, you will find the leaving date information listed.

Below are all 35 regions scheduled to lose Scream on Netflix:

Argentina Australia Belgium Brazil Canada Colombia Czech Republic France Germany Greece Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Israel Italy Japan Lithuania Malaysia Mexico Netherlands Philippines Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia South Africa South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Thailand Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom

Scream is a Netflix Original so why is it leaving?

There are different types of Netflix Originals available to stream, but sadly Netflix often fails to showcase what is different between a licensed Netflix Original and what is actually produced and owned by Netflix themselves.

Scream falls into the camp of exclusively licensed content. This is when a show like Scream is produced and distributed outside of Netflix in its home country but will be licensed and distributed by Netflix exclusively for international audiences.

Another example such as this is Peaky Blinders. In the United Kingdom, the show is produced and distributed by the BBC, but outside of the UK, Peaky Blinders has been exclusively licensed by Netflix which is why the show is listed as a Netflix Original.

A further example of this is how Netflix licenses the majority of its K-Drama content. All of the weekly K-Dramas on Netflix are exclusive to the streamer outside of South Korea.

Now, in the case of Scream, the series was first added to Netflix in October 2015. The show has been available to stream for almost seven years on Netflix, but its license is now coming to an end.

Why did Scream season 3 never arrive on Netflix outside the US?

Fans of the series outside of the US were forever left waiting for the third season of Scream to arrive on Netflix. The reason why Scream season 3 never arrived was due to a contract dispute between Netflix and the Weinstein Company, which resulted in an old output deal between the companies coming to an end.

Will Scream Seasons 1-3 leave Netflix in the United States

While those in the United States don’t have the show as a Netflix Original, they were recipients of the third season believe it or not.

Because of this, Netflix US gets to keep the show a little longer.

Our intel indicates Netflix in the United States will hang onto all three seasons of Scream for a while longer. At the moment, the rights are expected to expire in September 2023 in the US but that’s subject to change.

