‘Once Upon a Time’ Seasons 1-7 Leaving Netflix in September 2020

The removal date for Once Upon a Time has finally begun showing up for Netflixers in the United States who will see all seven seasons removed from Netflix in September 2020. Here’s why it’s leaving and where it’ll head next.

Once Upon a Time has had a long and successful tenure on Netflix US. It was first added all the way back in August 2013 and saw new seasons released every year with the final season added on September 6th, 2018.

Now, all seven seasons are scheduled to expire from Netflix on September 6th, 2020.

You’ve had ample warning that Once Upon a Time could be leaving Netflix. We reported on the fact the series could depart as early as last year but recently did a big post in April 2020 explaining that was when we were expecting seasons 1 through 7 to leave.

The reason Once Upon a Time is leaving Netflix on September 6th, 2020 is because that’s two years after the series final season was added to Netflix. That’s seemingly when ABC shows licensed to Netflix are removed.

Where is Once Upon a Time streaming next?

It should probably not come as a huge surprise that Once Upon a Time is likely destined for Disney+. The series already streams on many Disney+ regions around the world (with the UK scheduled to get it in August) and now the rights are freed up they will likely land there. It makes the most sense given the show is heavily reliant on Disney IP throughout.

The only other possible option is that it’s licensed to another provider. Freeform’s The Fosters just recently headed to Prime and Hulu instead of D+ that was the most logical candidate.

Is Once Upon a Time leaving Netflix globally?

It is expected that Once Upon A Time will slowly depart Netflix around the world but as of the time of publishing, no other regions are currently set to see the series expire.

Regions that continue to house Once Upon a Time include:

United Kingdom

Latin America

Canada

Italy

Poland

The Netherlands

South Korea

Will you miss Once Upon a Time once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.