When will ‘Great Pretender’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

After a short stint in Netflix Jail, Great Pretender finally arrived on Netflix around the world. With an impressive first season under its belt fans are already wondering when season 2 will be arriving. We have confirmation that season 2 of Great Pretender will be coming to Netflix Japan in September 2020, and will arrive on Netflix, internationally, at a later date.

Great Pretender is an internationally licensed Netflix Original Japanese crime-comedy anime series, written by Ryōta Kosawa. The series has been produced by WIT Studio and was broadcast on Japan’s Fuji TV.

Professional swindler and the supposed best in Japan, Edamura Masato and his partner in crime Kudo attempted to trick a Frenchmen in Asakusa, only to be swindled in return. Revealing himself to be Laurent Thierry, one of the best world’s best swindlers and leader of the Mafia. Edamura’s fate is now in Laurent Thierry’s hands as the young man engages in the Frenchman’s dirty jobs.

When will Great Pretender season 2 be coming to Netflix?

It’s unclear how Netflix will list the next batch of episodes of Great Pretender, so we’re under the impression the series will return as season 2 (this is something that has confused fans of the series and rightfully so).

It’s worth noting that Great Pretender falls under what we along with others call Netflix Jail.

A further nine episodes are scheduled to arrive, taking the total number of Great Pretender episodes up to 23.

In Japan, Netflix released episodes by story arc:

Los Angeles Connection (4 Episodes) – June 2nd, 2020

Singapore Sky (5 Episodes) – June 9th, 2020

Snow of London (4 Episodes) – June 16th, 2020

Netflix Japan will receive the second season of Great Pretender on September 21st, 2020.

"Great Pretender" Case 4 'Wizard of Far East' (episodes 15–23) premieres on Netflix in Japan on September 21st.https://t.co/tk1eVYqRhQ pic.twitter.com/tmY9HLl1Cu — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) August 19, 2020

It took two and a half months between the premiere of the series on Netflix Japan, and it’s Internation release date.

Assuming that there’s a similar timeframe between the Japanese and International release, expect to Great Pretender season 2 in either December 2020 or January 2021.

Will Netflix/Wit Studio Renew Great Pretender for a “second season?”

Assuming that the remaining episodes count as “season one” and not “season two” then that means the series hasn’t officially been renewed.

The series has already been well received by anime fans, and if the remaining episodes are as good as the first fourteen then Netflix and Wit Studio will have an easy decision on their hands.

We can expect to learn more once all of the remaining episodes arrive.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Great Pretender on Netflix?