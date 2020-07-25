Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix in September 2020

It’s time for another roundup of what’s next set to leave Netflix and below, we’ll be taking a look at everything set to leave Netflix in the United States throughout the month of September 2020.

Just a reminder for those who aren’t aware of how these posts work. We typically get word of removals around 30 days before they’re due to happen. We also get a full list provided by Netflix towards the end of the month.

As we covered last month, Netflix’s own lists they’re releasing has been tweaked as of late. They’re now including titles set to leave a day before they actually do. We’re going to continue listing movies and TV series leaving on the actual day they release.

If you missed any of the August 2020 removals, you didn’t miss too much. Aside from the regular movies getting removed the big removal of the month was the British coming-of-age series Skins.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Please note: removals are subject to change.

What’s Leaving Netflix on September 1st

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Candyman (1992)

Child’s Play (1998)

Clueless (1995)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Groundhog Day (1993)

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Lake House (2006)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Murder Party (2007)

Observe and Report (2009)

One Day (2011)

Public Enemies (2009)

Rugrats Go Wild (2003)

School Daze (1988)

Tootsie (1982)

United 93 (2006)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

