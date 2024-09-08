Leaving Soon from Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix UK in October 2024

Here's your preview of what's leaving the Netflix UK library in October 2024.

Picture: Eight for Silver, Pride & Prejudice, The Maze Runner, The English Patient and Schindler’s List all leaving Netflix UK.

As Netflix UK does not publicize its removals, we must wait 30 days before a title is due for removal to learn when they are about to depart.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in September 2024. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our July list here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on October 1st, 2024

  • Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
  • Biking Borders (Season 1)
  • Call Me by Your Name (2017)
  • Chatô, the King of Brazil
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
  • Eight for Silver (2021)
  • Emily the Criminal (2022)
  • The English Patient (1996)
  • Gigi & Nate (2022)
  • Halloween (1978)
  • Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (2022)
  • The Maze Runner (2014)
  • Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)
  • Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)
  • The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking (1988)
  • Not Easily Broken (2009)
  • One the Woman (2021)
  • Pressure Point (2021)
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005)
  • Rocks (2019)
  • Schindler’s List (1993)
  • Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)
  • Through the Darkness (Season 1)
  • Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on October 3rd, 2024

  • Simply Raymond Blanc (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on October 4th, 2024

  • Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
  • Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)
  • Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in October 2024? Let us know in the comments below!

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

