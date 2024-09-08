What’s Leaving Netflix UK in October 2024

Here’s your early preview of what’s leaving the Netflix UK library in October 2024.

As Netflix UK does not publicize its removals, we must wait 30 days before a title is due for removal to learn when they are about to depart.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in September 2024. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our July list here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on October 1st, 2024

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Biking Borders (Season 1)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Chatô, the King of Brazil

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Eight for Silver (2021)

Emily the Criminal (2022)

The English Patient (1996)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Halloween (1978)

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (2022)

The Maze Runner (2014)

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking (1988)

Not Easily Broken (2009)

One the Woman (2021)

Pressure Point (2021)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Rocks (2019)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

Through the Darkness (Season 1)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on October 3rd, 2024

Simply Raymond Blanc (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on October 4th, 2024

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)

Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)

