What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 30th to October 6th, 2024

A huge week of new releases awaits as we cross into a brand new month, which means only one thing: lots of movies! That’s not all though as Netflix is kicking off the month strong with a new season of its hit British LGBTQ drama series, a new horror, some fantastic anime and a YouTube series making the jump to the streamer.

As we’re heading into a new month, there are a lot of new releases to be looking forward to, especially given some of the heaviest hitters of the year, particularly on the film side, are now dropping between now and Christmas. Here is the most complete list of what’s coming up throughout October 2024.

Top 3 Things To Watch This Week

Heartstopper (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

It’s hard to convey how much of an internet sensation Heartstopper has become. This new season has been a while in the works, but fans will finally get to enjoy every episode come the end of this week. Based on the Alice Oseman novels, the series is heading into its third season with fresh new faces and big challenges around the corner for our main cast, headlined by Joe Locke (also currently seen in Agatha All Along) and Kit Connor.

The Platform 2

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The Platform, released on Netflix in 2019 if you can believe it, was a genuinely shocking movie. Not only was it an absolutely gripping watch with a compelling, if not sickening, concept, but it was beautifully acted and came in a neat and tidy package. To that end, it was a surprise for a sequel to be announced in the coming years, which will now be released as part of Netflix’s big Halloween roster for the year. It’s a big task to follow up that Spanish-language movie with a sequel, but from the clips we’ve seen thus far, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia may have pulled it off.

Employing some new talent like Natalia Tena, the new entry clocking in at a neat 99 minutes, will shake up the format of the vertical prison, and although we don’t know how it’ll end, we know we’ll have a few fingernails shorter by the time it does.

The Amazing Digital Circus (Season 1 – Episodes 1-3)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

As we exclusively reported last weekend, the animated YouTube series from Australian animation studio GLITCH is making the big jump to Netflix while also maintaining its original home. Attracting hundreds of millions of views, the animated series may have a cutesy exterior, but don’t let that fool you; this certainly isn’t for young kids. The series is described as a “psychological dark comedy about cute cartoon characters who hate their lives and want to leave.”

All three episodes (including the brand new episode yet to be released on YouTube) will drop on Friday, and more will follow in the future.

Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, October 1st

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street (2014)

8 Mile (2002)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Being Julia (2004)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Brüno (2009)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Elysium (2013)

Escape Plan (2013)

First Daughter (2004)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Hajime no Ippo: The Fighting! (Multiple Seasons)

Halloween (2018)

Inu-Oh (2020)

IT: Chapter Two (2019)

Jarhead (2005)

Judy (2019)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Legion (2010)

Making it in Marbella (Season 1) Netflix Original

Marnie (1964)

Point Break (2015)

Psycho (1960)

Psycho II (1983)

Red Dragon (2002)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt (2010)

Scarface (1983)

The Birds (1963)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Karate Kid Collection: The Karate Kid (1984) The Karate Kid Part II (1986) The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Mechanic (2011)

The Missing (2023)

The Sentinel (2006)

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country (2024) Netflix Original

Till Death (2021)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Unfriended (2014)

Wipeout (Volume 4)

Yellowjackets (Season 1)

You’re Next (2011)

Win a Date With Tad Hamilton (2004)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 2nd

Chef’s Table: Noodles (Volume 1) Netflix Original

Love is Blind (Season 7) Netflix Original

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024)

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 5) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 3rd

#OOTD: Outfit of the Designer (2024)

Blue Box (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dan Da Dan (Season 1) New Episodes Weekly

Heartstopper (Season 3) Netflix Original

Ninjago: Dragons Rising (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original

The Bad Guys: Haunted Heist (2024) Netflix Original

The Mole Agent (2020)

Trouble (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, October 4th

CTRL (2014) Netflix Original

Good Luck!! (Season 1)

Harta Tahta Raisa (2024)

The Platform 2 (2024) Netflix Original

IT’S WHAT’S INSIDE (2024) Netflix Original

S.W.A.T. (Season 7)

The Amazing Digital Circus (Season 1 – Episodes 1-3)

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, October 5th

Orb: On the Movements of the Earth (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Ranma1/2 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, October 6th

See For Me (2021)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 2) Netflix Original

We won't be featuring the leaving list for this week's post because we want to keep this post at an acceptable length (over 80 movies are leaving Netflix on the first of the month), but we're tracking all the October departures here.

