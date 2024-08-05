Leaving Soon from Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix UK in September 2024

Here's your preview of what's leaving the Netflix UK library in September 2024.

As Netflix UK does not publicize its removals, we must wait 30 days before a title is due for removal to learn when they are about to depart.

In case you missed it, we’re also tracking all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in August 2024. If you’re looking for the US removals list, you can find all the departures for those in our July list here.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on September 1st, 2024

  • A Beautiful Mind (2001)
  • Chinese Odyssey Part 1: Pandora’s Box (1995)
  • Chinese Odyssey Part 2: Cinderella (1995)
  • Brave Animated Series (1 Season)
  • Cathedral of the Sea (2017) N
  • The Croods (2013)
  • Dangerous Games: The Legacy Murders (2022)
  • Disquiet (2023)
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
  • The Fierce Wife (2010)
  • Gogglesprogs (2 Seasons)
  • Heroes of Goo Jit Zu (1 Season)
  • The Holiday (2006)
  • How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
  • Initial D (2005)
  • Lawrence of Arabia: Restored Version (1962)
  • Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen (2010)
  • Looking for Love (2017)
  • Love in a Puff (2010)
  • Macbeth (2015)
  • Meet the Blacks (2016)
  • The Mexican (2001)
  • Monster Trucks (2016)
  • Open Season 2 (2008)
  • Open Season: Scared Silly (2015)
  • The Ruins (2008)
  • Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) N
  • South of the River (2022)
  • Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)
  • Story Time Book: Read – Along (2018)
  • Three Identical Strangers (2018)
  • Two Fathers (2013)
  • Uncle Naji in UAE (2019)
  • V for Vengeance (2022)
  • Velvet (2016)
  • Velvet Colección (2018)
  • Velvet Colección: Grand Finale (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on September 2nd, 2024

  • Deceit (4 Seasons)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on September 3rd, 2024

  • Mrs. Wilson (1 Season)

What are you going to miss most on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!

