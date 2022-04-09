HomeNetflix Library A-ZList of Chris Hemsworth Movies on Netflix

List of Chris Hemsworth Movies on Netflix

Last updated: April 9th, 2022

How many Chris Hemsworth directed movies are there on Netflix?

There are 3 Chris Hemsworth Movies currently on Netflix.

What's the highest rated title from Chris Hemsworth on Netflix?

Extraction is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of .

Full List of Movies directed by Chris Hemsworth on Netflix

Cover Title Name Released Rating IMDb
Extraction
A hardened mercenary's mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he's sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son.
Streaming Since: 04/24/2020		2020R
Rush
In the 1970s, a rivalry propels race car drivers Niki Lauda and James Hunt to fame and glory -- until a horrible accident threatens to end it all.
Streaming Since: 04/16/2021		2013R
Blackhat
A convicted super-hacker is released from jail so he can help a team of American and Chinese experts track down a cyberterrorist.
Streaming Since: 02/16/2022		2015R
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.

Chris Hemsworth Titles No Longer on Netflix

  • Thor: Ragnarok (2017) - Removed December 2022

Get Netflix Updates

Weekly roundups of the biggest Netflix news.
Invalid email address