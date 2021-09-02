What's on Netflix > Netflix Library A-Z > List of Jane Campion Movies on Netflix

List of Jane Campion Movies on Netflix

Last updated: September 2nd, 2021

How many Jane Campion directed movies are there on Netflix?

There are 3 Jane Campion Movies currently on Netflix.

What's the highest rated title from Jane Campion on Netflix?

Bright Star is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.7/10.

Full List of Movies directed by Jane Campion on Netflix

Cover Title Name Released Rating IMDb
Bright Star2009PG-136.7/10
The Piano 1993R
In the Cut 2003R
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.

Jane Campion Titles No Longer on Netflix