List of Jane Campion Movies on Netflix

How many Jane Campion directed movies are there on Netflix?
There are 3 Jane Campion Movies currently on Netflix.
What's the highest rated title from Jane Campion on Netflix?Bright Star is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.7/10.
Full List of Movies directed by Jane Campion on Netflix
|Cover
|Title Name
|Released
|Rating
|IMDb
|Bright Star
|2009
|PG-13
|6.7/10
|The Piano
|1993
|R
|In the Cut
|2003
|R
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.