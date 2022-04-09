List of Jennifer Garner Movies on Netflix

Llama Llama

Beloved children's book character Llama Llama springs to life in this heartwarming series about family, friendship and learning new things.

Streaming Since: 01/26/2018 2018 TV-Y 6.1/10

YES DAY

A mom and dad who usually say no decide to say yes to their kids' wildest requests -- with a few ground rules -- on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure.

Streaming Since: 03/12/2021 2021 PG

The Adam Project

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Streaming Since: 03/11/2022 2022 PG-13