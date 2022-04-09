HomeNetflix Library A-ZList of Jennifer Garner Movies on Netflix

List of Jennifer Garner Movies on Netflix

Last updated: April 9th, 2022

How many Jennifer Garner directed movies are there on Netflix?

There are 4 Jennifer Garner Movies currently on Netflix.

What's the highest rated title from Jennifer Garner on Netflix?

Llama Llama is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.1/10.

Full List of Movies directed by Jennifer Garner on Netflix

Cover Title Name Released Rating IMDb
Llama Llama
Beloved children's book character Llama Llama springs to life in this heartwarming series about family, friendship and learning new things.
Streaming Since: 01/26/2018		2018TV-Y6.1/10
YES DAY
A mom and dad who usually say no decide to say yes to their kids' wildest requests -- with a few ground rules -- on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure.
Streaming Since: 03/12/2021		2021PG
The Adam Project
After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.
Streaming Since: 03/11/2022		2022PG-13
Catch and Release
After her fiancé's sudden death, a woman moves in with his best friends -- and discovers she didn't know her late love nearly as well as she thought.
Streaming Since: 04/01/2022		2006PG-13
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.

Jennifer Garner Titles No Longer on Netflix

  • 13 Going on 30 (2004) - Removed September 2022
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) - Removed April 2022
  • The Invention of Lying (2009) - Removed July 2022
  • Arthur (2011) - Removed April 2022
  • Butter (2011) - Removed July 2022
  • Dallas Buyers Club (2013) - Removed January 2022
  • Wakefield (2016) - Removed March 2022
  • The Tribes of Palos Verdes (2017) - Removed December 2022
  • Peppermint (2018) - Removed December 2022

