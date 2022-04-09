List of Jennifer Garner Movies on Netflix

How many Jennifer Garner directed movies are there on Netflix?
There are 4 Jennifer Garner Movies currently on Netflix.
What's the highest rated title from Jennifer Garner on Netflix?Llama Llama is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.1/10.
Full List of Movies directed by Jennifer Garner on Netflix
|Cover
|Title Name
|Released
|Rating
|IMDb
|Llama Llama
Beloved children's book character Llama Llama springs to life in this heartwarming series about family, friendship and learning new things.
Streaming Since: 01/26/2018
|2018
|TV-Y
|6.1/10
|YES DAY
A mom and dad who usually say no decide to say yes to their kids' wildest requests -- with a few ground rules -- on a whirlwind day of fun and adventure.
Streaming Since: 03/12/2021
|2021
|PG
|The Adam Project
After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.
Streaming Since: 03/11/2022
|2022
|PG-13
|Catch and Release
After her fiancé's sudden death, a woman moves in with his best friends -- and discovers she didn't know her late love nearly as well as she thought.
Streaming Since: 04/01/2022
|2006
|PG-13
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.
Jennifer Garner Titles No Longer on Netflix
- 13 Going on 30 (2004) - Removed September 2022
- Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) - Removed April 2022
- The Invention of Lying (2009) - Removed July 2022
- Arthur (2011) - Removed April 2022
- Butter (2011) - Removed July 2022
- Dallas Buyers Club (2013) - Removed January 2022
- Wakefield (2016) - Removed March 2022
- The Tribes of Palos Verdes (2017) - Removed December 2022
- Peppermint (2018) - Removed December 2022