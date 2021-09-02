List of Keanu Reeves Movies on Netflix

How many Keanu Reeves directed movies are there on Netflix?
There are 4 Keanu Reeves Movies currently on Netflix.
What's the highest rated title from Keanu Reeves on Netflix?Always Be My Maybe is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.8/10.
Full List of Movies directed by Keanu Reeves on Netflix
|Cover
|Title Name
|Released
|Rating
|IMDb
|The Bad Batch
Banished to a wasteland of undesirables, a young woman struggles to find her feet among a drug-soaked desert society and an enclave of cannibals.
Streaming Since: 09/22/2017
|2016
|R
|5.3/10
|To the Bone
Ellen, a 20-year-old with anorexia nervosa, goes on a harrowing, sometimes funny journey of self-discovery at a group home run by an unusual doctor.
Streaming Since: 07/14/2017
|2017
|TV-MA
|6.8/10
|Always Be My Maybe
Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other's worlds.
Streaming Since: 05/31/2019
|2019
|PG-13
|6.8/10
|The Whole Truth
Trying to earn an acquittal for a teen client accused of murdering his wealthy father, a defense attorney uncovers disturbing facts about the victim.
Streaming Since: 05/01/2021
|2016
|R
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.
Keanu Reeves Titles No Longer on Netflix
- Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992) - Removed January 2021
- The Devil's Advocate (1997) - Removed October 2021
- The Matrix (1999) - Removed July 2021
- The Watcher (2000) - Removed September 2021
- The Gift (2000) - Removed June 2021
- The Matrix Reloaded (2003) - Removed July 2021
- Something's Gotta Give (2003) - Removed January 2021
- The Matrix Revolutions (2003) - Removed July 2021
- Constantine (2005) - Removed January 2021
- The Lake House (2006) - Removed September 2021
- Man of Tai Chi (2013) - Removed August 2021
- Exposed (2016) - Removed September 2021
- Mifune: The Last Samurai (2016) - Removed November 2021
- Knock Knock (2015) - Removed May 2021