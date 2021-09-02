List of Keanu Reeves Movies on Netflix

The Bad Batch

Banished to a wasteland of undesirables, a young woman struggles to find her feet among a drug-soaked desert society and an enclave of cannibals.

Streaming Since: 09/22/2017 2016 R 5.3/10

To the Bone

Ellen, a 20-year-old with anorexia nervosa, goes on a harrowing, sometimes funny journey of self-discovery at a group home run by an unusual doctor.

Streaming Since: 07/14/2017 2017 TV-MA 6.8/10

Always Be My Maybe

Reunited after 15 years, famous chef Sasha and hometown musician Marcus feel the old sparks of attraction but struggle to adapt to each other's worlds.

Streaming Since: 05/31/2019 2019 PG-13 6.8/10