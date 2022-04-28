List of Paul Rudd Movies on Netflix

How many Paul Rudd movies and shows are there on Netflix?
There are 3 Paul Rudd Movies currently on Netflix.
What's the highest rated title from Paul Rudd on Netflix?The Fundamentals of Caring is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 7.3/10.
Full List of Movies and Shows starring Paul Rudd on Netflix
|Cover
|Title Name
|Released
|Rating
|IMDb
|The Fundamentals of Caring
In this inspirational buddy comedy, a young shut-in and his caregiver take a road trip in search of landmarks, but end up finding hope and friendship.
Streaming Since: 06/24/2016
|2016
|TV-MA
|7.3/10
|Mute
When his girlfriend vanishes, a mute man ventures into a near-future Berlin's seamy underworld, where his actions speak louder than words.
Streaming Since: 02/23/2018
|2018
|TV-MA
|5.4/10
|Living with Yourself
Burned out on life, Miles undergoes a strange procedure at a strip mall spa -- and wakes to find he's been replaced by a better version of himself.
Streaming Since: 10/18/2019
|2019
|TV-MA
|7.2/10
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.
Paul Rudd Titles No Longer on Netflix
- Clueless (1995) - Removed September 2022
- The Cider House Rules (1999) - Removed March 2022
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) - Removed September 2022
- Role Models (2008) - Removed April 2022
- I Love You, Man (2009) - Removed April 2022
- Dinner for Schmucks (2010) - Removed January 2022
- How Do You Know (2010) - Removed January 2022
- Our Idiot Brother (2011) - Removed February 2022
- Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot (2015) - Removed August 2022
- Nerdland (2016) - Removed May 2022
- Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) - Removed August 2022