List of Paul Rudd Movies on Netflix

The Fundamentals of Caring

In this inspirational buddy comedy, a young shut-in and his caregiver take a road trip in search of landmarks, but end up finding hope and friendship.

Streaming Since: 06/24/2016 2016 TV-MA 7.3/10

Mute

When his girlfriend vanishes, a mute man ventures into a near-future Berlin's seamy underworld, where his actions speak louder than words.

Streaming Since: 02/23/2018 2018 TV-MA 5.4/10