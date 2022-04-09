List of Will Smith Movies on Netflix

How many Will Smith movies and shows are there on Netflix?
There are 3 Will Smith movies and shows currently on Netflix.
What's the highest rated title from Will Smith on Netflix?Bright is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.3/10.
Full List of Movies starring Will Smith on Netflix
|Cover
|Title Name
|Released
|Rating
|IMDb
|Bright
|2017
|TV-MA
|6.3/10
|Amend: The Fight for America
|2021
|TV-MA
|Collateral Beauty
|2016
|PG-13
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.
Will Smith Titles No Longer on Netflix
- Bad Boys (1995) - Removed September 2022
- Made in America (1993) - Removed April 2022
- Wild Wild West (1999) - Removed April 2022
- Men in Black (1997) - Removed April 2022
- Ali (2001) - Removed April 2022
- Men in Black II (2002) - Removed April 2022
- Bad Boys II (2003) - Removed September 2022
- Hitch (2005) - Removed August 2022
- The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) - Removed June 2022
- I Am Legend (2007) - Removed March 2022
- Hancock (2008) - Removed August 2022
- Seven Pounds (2008) - Removed January 2022
- One Strange Rock (2018) - Removed January 2022