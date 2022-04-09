List of Will Smith Movies on Netflix

How many Will Smith movies and shows are there on Netflix?

There are 3 Will Smith movies and shows currently on Netflix.

What's the highest rated title from Will Smith on Netflix?

Full List of Movies starring Will Smith on Netflix

Cover Title Name Released Rating IMDb Bright 2017 TV-MA 6.3/10 Amend: The Fight for America 2021 TV-MA Collateral Beauty 2016 PG-13

Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.

Will Smith Titles No Longer on Netflix

Bad Boys (1995) - Removed September 2022

Made in America (1993) - Removed April 2022

Wild Wild West (1999) - Removed April 2022

Men in Black (1997) - Removed April 2022

Ali (2001) - Removed April 2022

Men in Black II (2002) - Removed April 2022

Bad Boys II (2003) - Removed September 2022

Hitch (2005) - Removed August 2022

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) - Removed June 2022

I Am Legend (2007) - Removed March 2022

Hancock (2008) - Removed August 2022

Seven Pounds (2008) - Removed January 2022

One Strange Rock (2018) - Removed January 2022

Bright is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.3/10.