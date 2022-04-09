HomeNetflix Library A-ZList of Will Smith Movies on Netflix

List of Will Smith Movies on Netflix

Last updated: April 9th, 2022

How many Will Smith movies and shows are there on Netflix?

There are 3 Will Smith movies and shows currently on Netflix.

What's the highest rated title from Will Smith on Netflix?

Bright is currently the highest rated title on Netflix (according to IMDb) with a score of 6.3/10.

Full List of Movies starring Will Smith on Netflix

Cover Title Name Released Rating IMDb
Bright2017TV-MA6.3/10
Amend: The Fight for America 2021TV-MA
Collateral Beauty 2016PG-13
Disclaimer: Data presented is for Netflix US. May not 100% reflect the full Netflix library.

Will Smith Titles No Longer on Netflix

  • Bad Boys (1995) - Removed September 2022
  • Made in America (1993) - Removed April 2022
  • Wild Wild West (1999) - Removed April 2022
  • Men in Black (1997) - Removed April 2022
  • Ali (2001) - Removed April 2022
  • Men in Black II (2002) - Removed April 2022
  • Bad Boys II (2003) - Removed September 2022
  • Hitch (2005) - Removed August 2022
  • The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) - Removed June 2022
  • I Am Legend (2007) - Removed March 2022
  • Hancock (2008) - Removed August 2022
  • Seven Pounds (2008) - Removed January 2022
  • One Strange Rock (2018) - Removed January 2022

