’30 Rock’ Returning to Netflix in August 2021

30 Rock will be returning to Netflix in the United States having left the service back in October 2017. It comes as a bit of a surprise license to Netflix given that NBC Universal has all but removed its library from Netflix in recent years.

All 7 seasons which spans 135 episodes in total was last seen on Netflix for a long stint before being pulled towards the end of 2017. 30 Rock was among the NBC shows that came to Netflix as part of a seemingly revolutionary deal back in 2007 for a suite of shows from NBC to Netflix’s brand new and growing “online” service.

Now they’re all returning for August 1st, 2021. This was first confirmed on Netflix US’s socials.

The sitcom comes from Tina Fey who starred alongside the likes of Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, and of course, Alec Baldwin.

“Listen up fives. A ten is speaking.” 30 Rock: The Complete Series is coming to Netflix US on August 1! pic.twitter.com/7VQk47huDz — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2021

Netflix won’t be the exclusive home to 30 Rock, however. It’s already available on a host of other services including Hulu, Prime Video and of course, NBC Universal’s flagship Peacock streaming service in both the free and premium tiers.

No other streaming services were announced however in recent months a large number of NBC Universal sitcoms have joined Netflix internationally. Towards the beginning of the year The Office, Parks & Recreation and Superstore joined Netflix in most regions outside the US. That’s in addition to Netflix internationally carrying Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a few other NBC megahits.

Whether this now sets a precedent for some of the other NBC shows Netflix US has lost in recent years is unclear. Netflix notably wanted to keep The Office which departed on January 1st, 2021.

As we mentioned, this is a bit of a departure for NBC Universal in recent months and years. They’ve been following most of the other major platforms in pulling their content in favor of their own service. In recent weeks, however, they’ve signed lucrative deals for Universal’s animation slate including both Dreamworks and Illumination, and secured some back library titles over the next few years.

Some of Tina Fey’s other works can be found on Netflix. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is still on Netflix with four full seasons and an interactive special. Fey also starred in Wine Country released in 2019 which was written by fellow SNL/NBC alum, Amy Poehler.

