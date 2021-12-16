‘American Boogeywoman’ Coming to Netflix US in January 2022

Cobra Kai fans will want to keep their Netflix subscription going into January 2022 given Netflix is set to be the new streaming home of American Boogeywoman (also known as Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman) which is led by Peyton List. The movie will head to Netflix in the United States on January 21st.

Written and directed by Daniel Farrands (behind movies such as The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Amityville Murders, The Tooth Fairy), the movie seeks to recount the early life of notorious US serial killer Aileen Wuornos who killed 7 victims between 1989 and 1990.

The movie takes place in 1976 detailing her marriage to a wealthy yacht club president and how she went on to inflict mayhem.

Voltage Pictures also released a companion movie in 2021 called Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman but that’s not currently set to hit Netflix in any capacity at the time of publishing.

The movie received a VOD launch back in October 2021.

Peyton List headlines the cast who for most people with a Netflix subscription will know the actress for her recurring role in Cobra Kai. She plays Tory Nichols and was upped from a recurring to main role going into season 4 of the show.

Lydia Hearst, Nick Vallelonga, Swen Temmell, Tobin Bell and Meadow Williams, and Andrew Biernat round out the cast.

Only Netflix US is scheduled to receive the movie to the best of our knowledge but it may come out eventually in other regions.

American Boogeywoman is one of two SVOD debuts on Netflix from Voltage Pictures in the US in January 2022. The other is their incredibly popular third movie in the After. After We Fell is scheduled to come to Netflix US on January 17th following its release on other Netflix regions in 2021. Elsewhere, Netflix is also getting three SVOD debuts from Saban Films in January too. You can see everything scheduled to come to Netflix US in our preview for the month.

Will you be checking out Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman on Netlfix US in January 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.