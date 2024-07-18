‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 2 Coming to Netflix Earlier Than First Planned in November 2024

The supersized sixth and final season of Cobra Kai has landed on Netflix with the first of its three parts. Fans already eager for more will be glad to learn that Part 2 of the final season of Cobra Kai will land on Netflix in November 2024.

After two seasons as a YouTube original, Cobra Kai made the move to Netflix where the series soared in popularity, introducing a brand new generation of fans to The Karate Kid franchise.

The series continues the long standing rivalry of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso, taking place 34 years after the events of the original Karate Kid movie.

When is Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has revealed that part 2 of Cobra Kai season 6 will be available to stream worldwide on November 15th, 2024.

What can you expect from Cobra Kai season 6, part 2?

Part 1 Recap

The beginning of the sixth season saw significant changes for the Valley and its residents. Without the influence of Terry Silver, there is peace in the Karate community for the first time since Johnny Lawrence brought Cobra Kai back from the dead. Old enemies have become new friends, and Cobra Kai, Miyagi-Do, and Eagle Fang students have unified under one dojo and name, Miyago-Do, as they prepare for the Sekai Taikai. We even learned more about Mr. Miyagi’s mysterious past.

Meanwhile, Kreese managed to escape America and find his way to South Korea, where he was reunited with Kim Da-Eun and his sensei, Master Kim. He aims to use Cobra Kai’s spot and Kim Da-Eun’s students to bring Master Kim’s karate and Cobra Kai to the world. Despite the dojo already having a star pupil, Kreese was able to bring out the best in the arrogant Kwon, and before long, he became the top student.

Once the organizers of the Sekai Taikai announced that the tournament would be held in Barcelona, Spain, it was also revealed that only six students could represent their dojos. To settle who gets to go, Daniel enlisted the help of Sensei Mike Barnes. From chicken chasing to smashing boards, rock holding, and team fighting, Sensei Barnes marked the top 12 students of Miyagi-do: Hawk, Robbie, Miguel, Sam, Tory, Muscles (Penis Breath), Kenny, Nate, Chris, Demetri, Devon, and Anthony.

In a round of capture of the flag, Barnes decided that Miguel, Robbie, Tory, and Sam get to go to Barcelona. The tie-breaker to determine the final two students going to Barcelona is Demetri and Devon. However, Devon spiked Kenny’s drinks with laxatives, and Demetri’s and Hawk’s friendship is on the brink after falling out over Hawk not wanting to go to MIT.

Kreese returns to the Valley to check in on Tory and learns she has joined Miyago-Do. However, Tory turns him away, but not before Kreese tries to warn her that she will always play second fiddle to Sam.

The six chosen students continue training for the Sekai Taikai, with Daniel highly judgemental of Johnny’s training methods. However, in a sad and tragic twist of fate for Tory, she came home to find her mom unresponsive on the floor after suffering from a pulmonary embolism, resulting in her death. The next day, the bouts to decide who will captain Miyagi-Do begins.

After trailing 2-0, Robbie snatches victory from the jaws of defeat and beats Miguel to become the male captain of Miyagi-Do. Meanwhile, Tory, who is still reeling from the death of her mom, has a close contest with Sam, but the fight is cut short by Daniel. Enraged and confused, Tory walks away, resulting in Daniel and Johnny coming to blows again over their different philosophies. Daniel’s inner Cobra Kai comes out when Johnny insults Mr. Miyagi and strikes first, hitting him in the face. Johnny doesn’t strike back and tells Daniel they will go their separate way once the Sekai Taikai is over.

With Tory removing herself from the competition, and Kenny missing, Hawk to fill the last spot. When the Captain’s bandanas are revealed, Daniel realizes that Mr. Miyagi once fought in the Sekai Taikai many years ago.

After arriving in Barcelona, the students, and senseis Daniel and Johnny, are surprised to see a revived Cobra Kai with Kreese and Kim Da-Eun at their backs. They are even more shocked to see Tory has defected back to Cobra Kai.

The Sekai Taikai

Considering that many students will participate in the tournament, there will be significantly more rounds than in the All Valley. This means there’s a chance we won’t see the conclusion of the Sekai Taikai until part 3 of the sixth season. At the very least, we would expect to see up to the Semi-Finals.

Miguel, Robbie, and Sam have a great chance of making it to the semi-finals. Hawk, Demetri, and Devon may fall short if they encounter the students of Cobra Kai. While we have seen Robbie and Miguel battle it out a few times, we could see the pair facing off again in the Semi-Finals, with the winner likely to fight Kwon of Cobra Kai in the Final.

As for Sam, it is destiny that she will face off against Tory again, and we don’t expect to see them fight until the final round.

The other competing Dojos remain a mystery, and we expect to learn more about them in part 2.

Will Kenny get revenge on Anthony?

Kenny and Anthony are no longer each other’s bullies, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still bad blood between the pair. After the events of the tiebreaker, Kenny is convinced that Anthony sipped him the laxatives, which resulted in his embarrassing toilet accident. However, he is unaware that Devon cheated and that she is the one who spiked his drink.

Kenny finally turned a corner by joining Miyagi-Do, but his incident with the laxatives may push him back to targeting Anthony.

Will Devon reveal the truth?

Thanks to Johnny’s teachings and what she learned from Kim Da-Eun, Devon has proven she’s willing to use underhanded tactics to get what she wants. But if Kenny goes after Anthony, which results in either of them getting hurt or Kenny being sent to juvie, she’ll have to come clean eventually. If this happens during the Sekai Taikai, Johnny and Daniel may have to disqualify her from competing as punishment.

Can Johnny and Daniel set aside their differences (again)

A constant theme throughout Cobra Kai has been Johnny and Daniel coming to blows, and the sixth season has been no different. From parenting, teaching and even how to handle grief, Johnny and Daniel have always found a way to find conflict with each other.

Every conflict of theirs has impacted their families, and students in one way or another, sometimes positively and often negatively. But this conflict could result in their students being hurt at the Sekai Taikai, and it has already resulted in Tory defecting back to Cobra Kai.

Are you excited for part 2 of the sixth season of Cobra Kai?