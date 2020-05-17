Are Seasons 1-5 of ‘Billions’ on Netflix?

Billions is now well into its fifth season on Showtime and seems to only be growing in popularity. Here’s where Billions is streaming on Netflix, why it’s probably not streaming in your region and where you can stream instead.

Starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, the series is about a hard-driving U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades launching a withering investigation into billionaire Bobby Axelrod, a win-at-all-costs hedge fund manager.

The show is regarded to be among the best Showtime titles of all time.

Season 1 of the show first premiered on Showtime back in 2016 and has had new seasons every year since. Season 4 is once again set of 12 episodes and is airing on Showtime between March and June 2019.

Is Billions on Netflix in the United States?

Sadly, Billions is not made available on Netflix in the United States in 2020.

That’s despite still carrying some Showtime series like Shameless still. Showtime now decides on a series by series basis (usually at the start of a shows life) where each show streams and preferably opts for its own streaming platforms. That’s been the case for Billions now which is likely going to be absorbed in the new “house of brands” CBS streaming service on the way.

You can find a list of what Showtime titles are on Netflix here.

In the case of Billions, Showtime did opt to keep the show exclusive to its own platforms. You’ll have to subscribe to the Showtime app but it’s also available as a channel add-on via Amazon.

Is Billions on Netflix in other English speaking regions?

Likewise, you’ll have a hard time finding Billions on Netflix in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada but can be found elsewhere.

In the UK, the series airs exclusively on Sky and is therefore available on NowTV. Seasons 1-4 are streaming there as of May 2020 but the fifth season is expected to begin streaming after it concludes in the US.

In Canada, Crave is the only place you’ll be able to find Billions and in Australia, the series is only available through Stan.

Where is Billions streaming on Netflix and when do new seasons come?

There are multiple regions currently streaming Billions. These include Argentina, Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. These are all currently streaming seasons 1 through 4.

In the case of Brazil, Mexico and Japan, new episodes arrive weekly on Netflix.

We’re expecting season 4 to be streaming on most of these regions by the end of 2019.