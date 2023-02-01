New Crime Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

Some of the most popular originals we’ve witnessed on Netflix have been crime dramas. Subscribers will be delighted to learn there are plenty more crime dramas on the way to Netflix in 2023, and many more coming in the near future.

From the comedic and witty to the dark and mysterious, and to bloody true crime, Netflix subscribers can’t get enough of crime dramas. The past year saw the emergence of Dahmer, with a spine-chilling and memorable performance from Evan Peters, Netflix will be hoping any of the new crime dramas below will be able to replicate its success.

Crime Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2023

Director: Jamie Payne

Cast: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, Jess Liaudin

Netflix Release Date: Friday, March 10th, 2023

One of Idris Elba’s most iconic and beloved roles, it’s been four years since we last saw the British actor as DCI John Luther. Reprising his iconic role once more, this time we’ll see Luther on the wrong side of the law as he breaks out of prison in order to take down a gruesome serial killer terrorizing London that he failed to arrest.

Episodes: 6

Runtime: TBA | Language: English

Cast: Taylor Kitsch, Dina ShihabI, Matthew Broderick, Uzo Blanche, Mercedes Blanche

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Based on the New Yorker article ‘The Family That Built an Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Kefo, and Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier, Painkiller will be an eye-opening experience that details the origin of the ongoing opioid crisis in the USA.

Director: David Yates

Runtime: TBA | Language: English

Cast: Chris Evans, Emily Blunt, Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass

Netflix Release Date: Friday, October 27th, 2023

David Yates is trading in the world of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts for an intriguing new crime drama on Netflix. The story is centered around Emily Blunt’s character Liza Drake, a high-school dropout, that lands a job at a failing pharmaceutical company along a poor strip mall in Central Florida. However, when she makes a risky decision that results in the company’s sudden windfall, it lands her in the middle of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Episodes: 16 (Bi-Weekly)

Runtime: 60 Minutes | Language: Korean

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, Suho, Park Hyuk Kwon, Joo Min Kyung

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Supernatural crime drama from the South Korean network jTBC, the series will be available to stream weekly on Netflix in 2023, with two new episodes available every week. Han Ji Min stars as Bong Ye Bun, a vet in a small rural farm village that exhibits psychometric superpowers, who comes into contact with Lee Min Ki’s Jang Yeol, a passionate detective, and together they solve small crimes.

Copycat Killer (Season 1) N

Language: Mandarin

Cast: Chris Wu, Ko Chia Yen, Tuo Chung Hua, Jack Yao, Fandy Fan

Netflix Release Date: 2023

The Taiwanese crime drama is sure to attract the attention of lots of subscribers worldwide. Based on the novel Mohou-han by author Miyabe Miyuki, the series is centered around a serial killer who captures the attention of the media, turning his case into a national spectacle while he manipulates the media, the police, and victims.

Episodes: 8

Language: Spanish

Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Julio Peña, Tristán Ulloa, Begoña Vargas

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Before the heist on the Royal Mint of Spain, Berlin, aka Andrés de Fonollosa, lived a life of a jewel thief, stealing from dozens of jewelry stores, auctions, vehicles, and most spectacularly 434 diamonds in Champs-Élysées, Paris. The story will delve deeper into the backstory of Berlin, and how he became one of the world’s most renowned jewel thieves.

Barracuda Queens (Season 1) N

Episodes: 6

Runtime: 45 Minutes | Language: Swedish

Cast: Alva Bratt, Tindra Monsen, Sandra Zubovic, Tea Stjärne, Sarah Gustafsson

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Reportedly inspired by true events, the story is centered around a group of affluent teenage girls, who are bored with their privileged lives in the Stockholm suburb of Djursholkm. Targeting their rich naive neighbors, on the surface, the group is high-achieving, but during the night they become ruthless thieves.

Director: Grant Singer

Runtime: TBA | Language: English

Cast: Alicia Silverstone, Frances Fisher, Domenick Lombardozzi, Benicio Del Tolo, Justin Timberlake

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Known for his work on popular music videos, director Grant Singer is receiving one of the largest jobs of his career, with the feature-length film Reptile. Expected to be released later this year, we can’t wait to see what Singer’s directorial film debut has in store for us.

Crime Dramas Returning to Netflix in 2023

Elite (Season 7) N

Episodes: 8

Runtime: 50 Minutes: | Language: Spanish

Netflix Release Date: 2023

The sizzling Spanish crime drama will return for an emphatic seventh season on Netflix sometime in 2023. One of the most successful Spanish languages of all time on Netflix, if it wasn’t for the global phenomenon that was Money Heist then we’re certain Elite would have claimed the top spot.

Crime-Dramas Coming to Netflix Beyond 2023

Monster (Seasons 2 and 3) N

Episodes: TBA

Runtime: TBA | Language: English

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Predicted Netflix Release Date: 2024

The USA has no shortage of infamous serial killers for Ryan Murphy to choose from for the next two seasons of Monster.

From Ted Bundy to the BTK Killer, we’re sure Murphy will cook up something uniquely creepy and terrifying that other adaptations haven’t achieved before.

Taking into consideration that the series was renewed at the end of 2022 and with no word on when or where filming will begin for the second season it is safe to assume we’ll be waiting a while for the release of Monster season 2 on Netflix.

Top Boy (Season 5) N

Episodes: TBA

Runtime: 60 Minutes | Language: English

Predicted Netflix Release Date: 2024

The revival of the popular British crime drama saw the series return after a 6-year hiatus in 2019. Three years later, in 2022, the eagerly awaited fourth season was released.

With renewal confirmed for a climactic final season, we could see the series return as early as 2023, however, given the gap between the previous seasons, we would expect Top Boy season 5 to arrive sometime in 2024.

Griselda (Miniseries) N

Episodes: 6

Runtime: TBA | Language: English, Spanish

Cast: Sofia Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Camilo Jiménez Varón, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann

Predicted Netflix Release Date: Early 2024

Sofia Vergara takes on the role of the infamous Colombian drug lord of the Medellin Cartel, the Black Widow aka Griselda Blanco. It’s not very often we get to see Vergara in a role where she can show off a ruthless side, so for her career, the role of Griselda Blanco could be Walter White was for Bryan Cranston, Pablo Escobar for Wagner Moura.

The Perfect Couple (Miniseries) N

Episodes: 6

Runtime: TBA | Language: English

Cast: TBA

Predicted Netflix Release Date: 2024

Currently, in pre-production, The Perfect Couple is being produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the same studio behind Stranger Things on Netflix. Based on the novel of the same name by author Elin Hilderbrand, the story is centered around the Otis-Wenbury wedding, where a body is found just hours before the ceremony, and suddenly every member of the wedding party are suspects.

The Town (Season 1)

Language: Turkish

Netflix Release Date: 2024

This show centers on two brothers who fell out over the years and reunite after the death of their mother in their small hometown where they discover bags full of cash in the trunk of a crashed car. This leads to moral issues and other kinds of complications.

Further crime dramas coming to Netflix beyond 2023;

12 Scars (Season 1) – English

Detective Forst (Season 1) – Polish

DNA do Crime (Season 1) – Portuguese

Fatma (Season 2) – Turkish

Ferry: De Serie (Season 1) – Dutch

Hasta el cielo (Season 1) – Spanish

The Kingdom (Season 2) – Spanish

Once Upon a Crime (Season 1) – Japanese

Rana Naidu (Season 1) – Hindi

Schlafende Hunde (Season 1) – German

Sintonia (Season 2)- Portuguese

Suburræterna (Season 1) – Italian

Untitled Olivier Marchal Series (Season 1) – French

Untitled Washington Post “Gringo Hunters” series (Season 1)

