32 New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week: November 18-24, 2024

Welcome to a very movie-heavy week ahead on Netflix in the United States and across the world. This comes as Netflix begins prepping its Thanksgiving lineup for the big holiday when viewership ticks up a gear. Below is an early preview of everything scheduled to drop on Netflix between November 18th and November 24th, 2024.

This week will also be the week we get a full look ahead at the new releases coming up in the year’s final month. Until then, we’ve got our own look ahead at the new December 2024 titles. For a look at what’s still to come throughout the rest of November, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

JOY (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

All three of our picks this week are movie picks, and one that I’ve had my eye on since seeing an early tease this year at Next on Netflix UK is JOY, a biopic that tells the story of the medical breakthrough of the birth of baby Brown, the world’s first “test-tube baby.” Bringing the now relatively unremarkable feat to our screens is director Ben Taylor, with the acting help of Bill Nighy, James Norton, and Thomasin McKenzie.

The movie debuted recently at the London Film Festival, where it picked up a slew of positive reviews from attending critics. The Daily Mail was among those positive reviews, with Brian Viner saying in his four star review, “The film’s challenge is to make the myriad complexities of early IVF research accessible to today’s audience. It does this well, striking an easy balance between the solemn medical jargon required to give the story authenticity…”

The Piano Lesson (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Already Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, The Piano Lesson has been playing in select theaters for the past couple of weeks and will hit Netflix globally as we head into the weekend. With an all-star cast, the film brings the magic of August Wilson’s stage play to life with an excellent period family drama that has a deep and powerful message.

Among the cast are Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Deadwyler, and Ray Fisher.

Spellbound (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

This week marks a significant launch for Netflix Animation. We’re seeing the first of what will hopefully be many exclusive movies from Skydance Animation, the studio led by former Pixar head John Lasseter. In the first movie, which is a musical adventure film akin to How To Train Your Dragon and Spirited Away, we follow Princess Ellian, who is embarking upon an epic quest to save her parents, who have been cursed into being monsters.

Vicky Jenson is directing the feature film with EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken behind the new songs with lyrics curated by Glenn Slater. Among the voice cast are Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, with Javier Bardem, and Nicole Kidman.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, November 18th

Wonderoos (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, November 19th

Adam Ray is Dr. Phil Unleashed (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. ‎TED Tumblewords (iOS and Android) Netflix Games – Daily word puzzle game.

– Daily word puzzle game. Zombieverse (Season 2 – New Blood) Netflix Original – The reality K-zombie series is back with new survivors and smarter zombies.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 20th

A Man on the Inside (Season 1) Netflix Original – Crime comedy about an elderly man hired by an IP to go undercover at a nursing home. Starring Ted Danson and from the brain of Michael Schur, behind Parks & Recreation and The Good Place.

– Crime comedy about an elderly man hired by an IP to go undercover at a nursing home. Starring Ted Danson and from the brain of Michael Schur, behind Parks & Recreation and The Good Place. Adoration (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian crime drama dives deep into the shockwaves that ripple through a tight-knit community following the sudden disappearance of a 16-year-old girl, exposing dark secrets and hidden motives.

– Italian crime drama dives deep into the shockwaves that ripple through a tight-knit community following the sudden disappearance of a 16-year-old girl, exposing dark secrets and hidden motives. Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy (2024) – Nic Stacey is behind this new documentary about the secretive world of the most influential brands, as insiders and whistleblowers expose the covert manipulation tricks to keep you buying, no matter the cost.

– Nic Stacey is behind this new documentary about the secretive world of the most influential brands, as insiders and whistleblowers expose the covert manipulation tricks to keep you buying, no matter the cost. Father Figures (2017) – Comedic road-trip movie starring Owen Wilson and Ed Helms as estranged brothers who team up on a wild adventure to track down their long-lost father, uncovering surprising revelations along the way.

– Comedic road-trip movie starring Owen Wilson and Ed Helms as estranged brothers who team up on a wild adventure to track down their long-lost father, uncovering surprising revelations along the way. GT Max (2024) Netflix Original – French action thriller where a gang of bikers enlists the help of one of their crew member’s brothers to pull off a daring heist, blurring the lines between loyalty and betrayal.

– French action thriller where a gang of bikers enlists the help of one of their crew member’s brothers to pull off a daring heist, blurring the lines between loyalty and betrayal. Our Oceans (Season 1) Netflix Original –Narrated by Barack Obama, this stunning documentary series explores the wonders and mysteries of marine life, showcasing the beauty and importance of preserving our vast oceans.

–Narrated by Barack Obama, this stunning documentary series explores the wonders and mysteries of marine life, showcasing the beauty and importance of preserving our vast oceans. Rhythm + Flow (Season 2) Netflix Original – Hip-hop heavyweights Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled return in this reality series, scouting raw talent to find the next breakout rap star in America’s competitive music scene.

– Hip-hop heavyweights Ludacris, Latto, and DJ Khaled return in this reality series, scouting raw talent to find the next breakout rap star in America’s competitive music scene. Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4) – Follow the dramatic lives, loves, and lavish lifestyles of a group of wealthy Persian-Americans navigating family expectations, business ventures, and friendship dynamics in Beverly Hills.

– Follow the dramatic lives, loves, and lavish lifestyles of a group of wealthy Persian-Americans navigating family expectations, business ventures, and friendship dynamics in Beverly Hills. The Merry Gentlemen (2024) Netflix Original – A festive, feel-good Christmas rom-com musical starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray. Expect holiday magic, romantic twists, and catchy tunes as the characters find love during the most wonderful time of the year.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, November 21st

Invisible us (2024)

Maybe Baby 2 (2024) Netflix Original

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Letter Express (Season 1) – Christmas special spin-off with Percy finding a letter to Santa which he must deliver at all costs.

– Christmas special spin-off with Percy finding a letter to Santa which he must deliver at all costs. Tokyo Override (2024) Netflix Original – Anime series set in a neon-lit Tokyo, where a brilliant hacker teams up with a crew of underground couriers to expose corruption and take on powerful enemies in a city controlled by technology.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 22nd

900 Days Without Annabel (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Spanish crime documentary series exploring the mysterious disappearance of a young woman and the relentless pursuit to uncover the truth over 900 days.

– Spanish crime documentary series exploring the mysterious disappearance of a young woman and the relentless pursuit to uncover the truth over 900 days. Aiko Love Like Aloha 7 (2024) – Concert film featuring the iconic Japanese band Aiko.

– Concert film featuring the iconic Japanese band Aiko. Conquer Lahad Datu (2024) – Malaysian action movie about the heroic defense against a real-life invasion.

– Malaysian action movie about the heroic defense against a real-life invasion. Gold Rush (Seasons 1-2) – Modern-day gold miners risk it all in the treacherous wilds of Alaska in this reality TV series.

– Modern-day gold miners risk it all in the treacherous wilds of Alaska in this reality TV series. Joy (2024) Netflix Original – A touching British biopic with Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie that chronicles the emotional journey behind the birth of the world’s first “test tube” baby, revolutionizing medicine forever.

– A touching British biopic with Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie that chronicles the emotional journey behind the birth of the world’s first “test tube” baby, revolutionizing medicine forever. Pantheon (Season 1) – This AMC sci-fi animated series delves into the mysteries of digital consciousness as a young woman receives cryptic messages from someone claiming to be her deceased father, leading to a conspiracy that could alter humanity’s future.

– This AMC sci-fi animated series delves into the mysteries of digital consciousness as a young woman receives cryptic messages from someone claiming to be her deceased father, leading to a conspiracy that could alter humanity’s future. Pokemon Horizons: The Series (Part 4) Netflix Original – Our hero’s journey continues as new allies, challenges, and Pokémon await in this latest chapter of the beloved anime series.

– Our hero’s journey continues as new allies, challenges, and Pokémon await in this latest chapter of the beloved anime series. Spellbound (2024) Netflix Original – The first multi-movie deal between Netflix and Skydance Animation (the studio led by former Pixar head John Lasseter). It is about a young girl on a quest to save her parents, who have been magically turned into monsters. Featuring the voices of Rachel Zegler and John Lithgow.

– The first multi-movie deal between Netflix and Skydance Animation (the studio led by former Pixar head John Lasseter). It is about a young girl on a quest to save her parents, who have been magically turned into monsters. Featuring the voices of Rachel Zegler and John Lithgow. Tex Mex Masters (Season 2) Netflix Original – With new faces, a bigger shop and a higher profit goal, the Borderland crew ventures deeper into Mexico to source rare and unique cars to fix and flip.

– With new faces, a bigger shop and a higher profit goal, the Borderland crew ventures deeper into Mexico to source rare and unique cars to fix and flip. The Empress (Season 2) Netflix Original – German period drama returns, chronicling the life and trials of Empress Elisabeth in a world of political intrigue, love, and betrayal.

– German period drama returns, chronicling the life and trials of Empress Elisabeth in a world of political intrigue, love, and betrayal. The Helicopter Heist (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Swedish crime drama based on the true story of one of the most daring heists in modern history, involving helicopters, millions in cash, and a flawless escape.

– Swedish crime drama based on the true story of one of the most daring heists in modern history, involving helicopters, millions in cash, and a flawless escape. The Piano Lesson (2024) Netflix Original – An adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson following the lives of the Charles family dealing with their family legacy when deciding the fate of a piano and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Deadwyler.

– An adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson following the lives of the Charles family dealing with their family legacy when deciding the fate of a piano and starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Deadwyler. TRANSMITZVAH (2024) Netflix Original – Argentinian drama that delves into themes of faith, identity, and coming-of-age in a deeply conservative community.

– Argentinian drama that delves into themes of faith, identity, and coming-of-age in a deeply conservative community. When the Phone Rings (Season 1) Netflix Original – Romantic K-drama thriller where a mysterious phone call disrupts the lives of two strangers, leading them down a path of secrets, passion, and unexpected connections.

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, November 24th

Miriam Margolyes Australia Unmasked (2022) – Documentary series where the ever-charming and candid Miriam Margolyes travels across Australia, exploring the nation’s identity, culture, and hidden societal issues.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.