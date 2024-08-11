What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 12th to 18th, 2024

It’s time for another look forward at the week to come and the new movies and series that’ll be dropping onto the platform over the next seven days. This week’s big draw is a new action-comedy starring Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg.

Note: This list primarily covers Netflix in the United States, but the lineups of other regions will vary.

For what’s still to come throughout the remainder of August 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix. Next week, in particular, is going to be very busy with the multiple AMC shows consisting of 100s of episodes dropping onto the service.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s coming up and what’s leaving, here are the top 3 most anticipated new titles coming up this week:

Most Anticipated New Netflix Releases This Week

First Man (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

All three of our highlights for the week land on Friday, with one being the sublime space biopic starring Ryan Gosling, who reunited with esteemed director Damien Chazelle for First Man when it hit theaters six years ago.

Based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film provides an intimate account of the space launch that saw the first humans land on the moon. Complete with fantastic visuals, ear-piercing sound, and the kind of fantastic direction you’d expect from Chazelle, we’d thoroughly recommend revisiting or checking this out for the first time if you haven’t already.

The Union

Coming to Netflix: Friday

It’s been a relatively quiet summer for new Netflix movies, with only a handful of titles really breaking through the noise, but we suspect the heavyweight names of Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg give this new action-comedy a good shot at doing just that.

In the works for several years now, The Union will finally be seen on our screens this Friday. Wahlberg will play the role of Mike, a construction worker who reunites unexpectedly with a former girlfriend who happens to be a secret agent.

The Venture Bros. (Multiple Seasons)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

As we first reported, Netflix is set to see the return of an Adult Swim series in the US for the first time in many years following a slow return of Cartoon Network titles.

It’s not just any series coming to Netflix, either. It’s one of the most iconic titles produced by the network, which ran for seven seasons, multiple specials, and a big movie (and is rumored to be making a comeback).

Jackson Publick is behind the show, which follows a family of adventurers facing off against an assortment of evil enemies.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, August 13th

Matt Rife Lucid: A Crowd Work Special (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, August 14th

American Murder: Laci Peterson (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Daughters (2024) Netflix Original

Robocar Poli Special: The Story of the Desert Rescue (2023)

They Shot The Piano Player (2023)

Worst Ex Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on Thursday, August 15th

Average Joe (Season 1)

Backyard Wilderness (2018)

Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Kengan Ashura (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on Friday, August 16th

First Man (2018)

I Can’t Live Without You (2024) Netflix Original

Pearl (2023)

The Union (2024) Netflix Original

The Venture Bros. (Multiple Seasons)

What’s Coming to Netflix on Saturday, August 17th

Love Next Door (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on August 13th

The Woman King (2022) – Sony Pictures Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 14th

Paddington (2014)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 15th

Inside the NFL (1 Season)

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 16th

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Perfume (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Season 1)

Tim Dillon: A Real Hero (2022) – Netflix Original Removal

Walk of Shame (2014)

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix this week?