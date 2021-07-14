‘The Paper Tigers’ Making SVOD Debut on Netflix US in August 2021

Martial arts comedy film The Paper Tigers will be making its SVOD debut on Netflix in the United States on August 7th, 2021, and features a veteran actor featured in Cobra Kai.

Produced by Beimo Films and Persistence of Vision Films and released by Well Go USA Entertainment, the martial arts focused movie was released in the USA on May 7th, 2021 after debuting last year at the Fantasia Film Festival.

Beginning its life as a Kickstarter campaign, it eventually went on to get funded and now ready to hit Netflix in the US.

The movie follows three former Kung Fu prodigies who were expected to have big careers in the space eventually wound up to be grumpy and out-of-shape middle-aged men. They reunite after their former master passes to avenge his death.

The Paper Kings is directed by first-time director Quoc Bao Tran who also wrote the movie.

It carries a 98% on RottenTomatoes meaning it carries the rare Certified Fresh rating on the review aggregator.

Among the cast for the movie includes Ron Yuan, Matthew Page, Jae Suh Park, Alain Uy, Yoshi Sudarso and Mykel Shannon Jenkins.

The draw for many here will be the inclusion of Yuji Okumoto in the cast who rose to fame thanks to The Karate Kid Part II in the mid-1980s and more recently reprising his role in the Netflix Original series Cobra Kai as Chozen.

Yuji Okumoto was one of the main fixtures in season 3 of Cobra Kai where he returned to teach Daniel just a few more lessons. Season 4 of Cobra Kai is due out later in 2021 although it’s unclear whether Chozen will return.

Dominic Griffin of Looper cites Cobra Kai in his review of the movie saying it’s a must-watch for fans of the show but not let that put you off if you’re not. It also seems to hit many of the same themes as Cobra Kai though with the LA Times review saying “it has enough humor and action to make it worth a few rounds”.

Will you be checking out The Paper Tigers when it lands on Netflix in early August 2021 in the US? Let us know in the comments down below.