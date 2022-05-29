Netflix ‘The Raid’ Remake: What We Know So Far

One of Netflix’s hottest acquisitions in 2022 so far has been the US remake of The Raid, which was directed by Gareth Evans. This version of the high-octane action flick has brought together such Hollywood heavyweights as Michael Bay, Gareth Evans, and Patrick Hughes. News that Netflix had picked up the rights came in January 2022.

The movie will be directed by Patrick Hughes, whose credits include The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Expendables 3 as well as the upcoming Netflix action comedy movie The Man From Toronto, which launches exclusively on Netflix on June 24th.

The producers put out a joint statement on the project:

“We’re incredibly excited about Patrick’s unique vision for this film. It’s a distinctly original take on the material, which promises to pay great respect to the original film while also bringing a fresh approach and perspective that will set its own course in the action genre.”

The US remake of The Raid has been in development for several years, with several versions being considered. The most recent revision was in development at Sony’s Screen Gems development hub. That remake, however, was scrapped in October 2015 with only XYZ films still involved in the project who continue to work on the movie now with Netflix.

XYZ Films have also partnered with Netflix on a number of films coming up and already on Netflix. Their upcoming slate includes Tom Hardy’s Havoc, I Came By, and Code 8: Part II. Already available movies include 2021’s Stowaway, Apostle, and ARQ.

It’s reported the project got a new lease of life only when Michael Bay met Patrick Hughes since they both hit off as they are both made from the same cloth given their high-octane action ties.

Bay notably produced Netflix’s 6 Underground.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s US remake of The Raid:

What’s the plot of The Raid?

The original film was written and directed by Gareth Evans and followed an elite Indonesian S.W.A.T. team that becomes trapped in a tenement run by a ruthless mobster and his army of killers and thugs. The film premiered at the 2012 Toronto Film Festival and earned instant praise for its insane action sequences and turned Evans into one of the festival’s biggest stars.

This version of The Raid is said to be set in Philadelphia’s drug-infested “Badlands,” where an elite undercover DEA task force climbs a ladder of cartel informants to catch an elusive kingpin.

Here’s the trailer for the original The Raid:

Who is cast in The Raid?

As of May 2022, the cast for the US remake of The Raid remake hasn’t been revealed yet, but given the producers, we can expect quite a few big names to appear.

What’s the production status of The Raid?

Netflix’s The Raid is still in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Raid?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Raid, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a 2023 release date.