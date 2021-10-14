‘Brews Brothers’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled?

We’ll soon be coming up on two years since the arrival of the comedy series Brews Brothers which notably starred brothers Greg Schaffer and Jeff Schaffer. The series dropped right at the beginning of the pandemic and since its addition, has gone radio silent.

Eight episodes of the series landed on April 10th, 2020 and comes from Greg Schaffer who is behind numerous other comedies including That ’70s Show, The Tracy Morgan Show and Rodney.

The series follows two rival brothers who unite to make it in the brewery business with their own brewery and bar but plenty of challenges await.

Has Netflix Renewed or Canceled Brews Brothers Yet?

Now a year and a half after the initial release, Netflix has still yet to officially announced the future of Brews Brothers on Netflix. With that said, its likelihood of a season 2 is slim to none.

We believe that Brews Brothers is now including among a slew of Netflix titles that have essentially been ghost-canceled. That’s where the show is quietly canceled behind the scenes without the public getting to know. Recent examples include The Healing Powers of Dude, Medical Police and Sneakerheads.

Despite no official figures coming out of Netflix for the comedy, we can look at some other available metrics to see how it did.

Reviews for the series weren’t particularly strong. It carries a 33% on RottenTomatoes with a 4.5/10 on IMDb. Perhaps more importantly, that IMDb score is only based on a couple of thousand reviews.

The Netflix top 10s were introduced a month or two before Brews Brothers was added to the service. Sadly, Brews Brothers never featured in the top 10s.

According to Puck News’s Matthew Belloni, there is also a correlation between trailers viewing figures and the number that then go on to watch the show. In this case, the trailer only managed to pull in just shy of 200,000 views.

So from the picture we’ve painted, you can probably see that Brews Brothers unlikely made enough of an impact to deserve being bought back for a second season.

Would you have liked to have seen Brews Brothers return for a second season? Let us know in the comments down below.