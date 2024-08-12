Netflix Working on Live-Action Series Adaptation of ‘The Human Vapor’

An exciting collaboration between the legendary Japanese studio Toho and Netflix is happening for the first time as they work on the television adaptation of the 1960 movie The Human Vapor. A new and bold storyline is planned for the adaptation, along with the promised cutting-edge technology for visual effects. Filming is expected to get underway soon, and we’ll be covering all the latest cast news, production updates, and more for Netflix’s adaptation of The Human Vapor.

The Human Vapor is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original television series and adaptation of the 1960 movie of the same name. It will be directed by Shinzo Katayama, who takes over for Ishiro Honda, the man behind the iconic Godzilla, who directed The Human Vapor over 64 years ago. The series is in collaboration between TOHO Studios and Netflix.

Yeon Sang-ho, the creator of Train to Busan and Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey, is an executive producer on the project, and co-writer. Ryu Yong-Jae, who also worked on Netflix’s Parasyte: The Grey and Money Heist Korea, is the second co-writer.

What is the plot of The Human Vapor?

Netflix has confirmed the remake of The Human Vapor will “feature a fresh storyline and cutting-edge visual effects technology.”

For those interested in the synopsis of the original 1960 film, The Human Vapor, we’ve sourced it from IMDb Pro:

“A librarian is subject to a scientific experiment which goes wrong and transforms him into ‘The Human Vapour’. He uses his new ability to rob banks to fund the career of his girlfriend, a beautiful dancer. The Human Vapour is ruthless in his quest for money and kills anyone who stands in his way, especially police. He soon becomes Tokyo’s most wanted criminal. Can he be stopped before he kills again?”

Who are the cast members of The Human Vapor?

Only two cast members have been confirmed for The Human Vapor so far: Shun Oguri and Yu Aoi. The pair previously acted together 23 years ago in the Ao to Shiro de Mizuiro.

Shun Oguri has yet to star in a Netflix Original. However, subscribers will get a double dose of Oguri as the actor will star in the upcoming Netflix drama Romantics Anonymous. The actor is highly regarded for starring in Japanese dramas such as Ouroboros, Nobunaga Concerto, Border, and Rich Man, Poor Woman.

In the press release, Shun Oguri spoke of his excitement for the project:

“I was captivated by the intriguing developments and the human drama that you would never expect from this title. With the extraordinary talents from both Japan and Korea, along with our incredible Japanese cast, I am beyond excited to be part of building this wonderful work step by step.”

Yu Aoi has only starred in one Netflix Original, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final. The actress has starred in many different Japanese movies and dramas, but she is most well known for her roles in movies such as Fukuhara Satoko in Wife of a Spy, Fumi Higashi in A Long Goodbye, Kitamura Sonoka in Romance Doll, and Momoko in Ora, Ora, Be Goin’ Alone.

Yu Aoi also shared her thought and excitement for the project:

“I am looking forward to discovering what kind of experience this will be. While striving to deliver this work to everyone, I also want to maintain the spirit of adventure that is unique to our team.“

What is the production status for Human Vapor?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The project is currently in pre-production, but it won’t be long before filming gets officially underway.

Ahead of production starting, Nian Feng, the producer of Toho, and executive producer Yeon Sang-Ho had the opportunity to speak to each other about the project.

