Chernin Entertainment Developing ‘The Nightjar’ Adaptation for Netflix

The fantasy novel The Nightjar by Deborah Hewitt is being adapted to television for Netflix by Chernin Entertainment we have learned.

The series will be produced by Chernin Entertainment, which you might know as the production company behind the Fear Street films that were released on Netflix last year.

Published in September 2019, The Nightjar by Deborah Hewitt is described as a stunning contemporary fantasy debut about another London, a magical world hidden behind the bustling modern city we know.

You can read GoodRead’s description of the novel below:

“Alice Wyndham has been plagued by visions of birds her whole life…until the mysterious Crowley reveals that Alice is an ‘aviarist’ capable of seeing nightjars, magical birds that guard human souls. When her best friend is hit by a car, only Alice can find and save her nightjar. With Crowley’s help, Alice travels to the Rookery, a hidden, magical alternate London to hone her newfound talents. But a faction intent on annihilating magic users will stop at nothing to destroy the new aviarist. And is Crowley really working with her, or against her? Alice must risk everything to save her best friend–and uncover the strange truth about herself.”

The project is currently in the development phase. It is currently not known when the series will begin filming or when we can expect official announcements about the series. No other names beyond Peter Chernin’s role as an executive producer are currently attached to the project.

Chernin Entertainment notably struck an overall deal with Netflix back in 2020. As mentioned, their main output thus far for Netflix has been the Fear Street movies which were at 20th Century Fox before making the jump. Coming up this year from them is Slumberland but they also have titles like Mega Man, Luther, and The Wicked Deep in development.

Another series being actively developed at Chernin Entertainment for Netflix is a new political thriller series called The Madness. According to BTL, the new series is about a news anchor who witnesses a murder. He then becomes the target of a chase in order to keep some politician’s dark, racial-charged dealings under wraps.