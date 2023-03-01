‘Chupa’ Family Adventure Movie Coming to Netflix in April 2023

A family adventure based on the terrifying Mexican mythical Chupacabra is coming to Netflix in April 2023. Titled Chupa, the film is directed by Jonás Cuarón, the son of ROMA director Alfonso Cuarón. Here’s everything we know so far about Chupa on Netflix.

Chupa is an upcoming Netflix Original family adventure film directed and co-written by Jonás Cuarón.

Cuarón is following in the footsteps of his father, Alfonso, who is an Academy Award-winning director that worked on ROMA, Gravity, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Jonás currently has 8 directing credits to his name and will be directing the upcoming reboot of Zoro.

Cuarón has expressed his excitement about the origin of the film with Tudum:

I was a small kid when the legend started. When the idea came of turning [the myth] on its head and using it to tell a family adventure, I was immediately excited. I’ve always been a huge fan of E.T. and believe that stories like that are so powerful because they play on the idea of kids being misunderstood by adults. Chupa might be a monster but he’s the only one that truly understands what Alex is going through. The bond between a boy and a creature is so pure, like with a pet, it transcends language.”

Most notably, Chris Columbus, director of the first two Home Alone and Harry Potter movies, is one of the executive producers of Chupa. Colombus inked an overall deal with Netflix in 2018 which has seen the release of both Christmas Chronicle starring Kurt Russel. Michael Baranthan serves as an executive producer with Chris Colombus and Mark Radcliffe through 26th Street Pictures.

When is the Chupa Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that Chupa will be released globally and exclusively on April 7th, 2023.

What is the plot of Chupa?

The synopsis for Chupa has been sourced from Netflix:

Shy 13-year-old Alex flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time. There he meets his grandfather and former Lucha libre champion Chava’s energetic, wrestling-obsessed cousin Memo, and fearless, hip cousin Luna. But just as Alex begins to get his bearings, he discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather’s shed: a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown chupacabra, fabled to feed on farmers’ livestock. Alex soon learns that his new friend “Chupa” has a secret history with his family, and that dogged, dangerous scientist Richard Quinn is hunting the misunderstood creature to try and harness his powers. To protect Chupa from impending danger, Alex sets off on the adventure of a lifetime, one that will push the bonds of his newfound family to the brink, and remind him that life’s burdens are lighter when you don’t have to carry them alone.

Who are the cast members of CHUPA?

Evan Whitten plays the lead role of Alex, the young boy who discovers the mythical Chupacabra cub. Chupa will be Whitten’s Netflix debut. Outside of the streaming service one of Whitten’s most notable roles to date was playing young Elliot in Mr. Robot.

Christian Slater plays the role of the antagonist Richard Quinn, a scientist who is determined to hunt the Chupacabra. Like fellow co-star Whitten, he was also in Mr. Robot but had a much larger role as the title character. This will be the third or fourth project for Slater after starring in Inside Job and We Can Be Heroes. His voice talent will also be heard in the upcoming animated series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

Demián Bichir plays the role of Chava. Bichir previously starred in George Clooney’s Netflix film The Midnight Sky but is most well known for playing the role of Bob in Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight.

Memo and Luna, the cousins of Alex, will be played by Nickolas Verdugo and Ashley Ciarra. Both young actors will be making their acting debut in Chupa.

Julio Cesar Cedillo plays the role of Dr. Juan Carlos Ortega. Cideo previously starred in the Narcos spin-off Narcos: Mexico, where the played the role of Guillermo González.

When and where did filming take place for Chupa?

Filming took place in New Mexico, USA, which began on August 23rd, 2023, and ended on November 29th, 2021.

What is the parental rating of Chupa?

It has been confirmed that Chupa is rated PG for Parental Guidance.

Are you looking forward to the release of Chupa on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!