‘Concrete Cowboy’ Soundtrack: Every Song That Appears In The Netflix Movie

Concrete Cowboy is now on Netflix around the world and along with being a superb movie, the movie also featured a great soundtrack with a great mix of songs featured throughout. Here’s the full soundtrack guide to Concrete Cowboy on Netflix.
If you’re not familiar, Concrete Cowboy touched down on Netflix on April 2nd and comes from writer/director Ricky Staub and follows a teenager discovering the world of horseback riding in North Philadelphia.
Idris Elba, who is no stranger to music (see Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie) as he’s a competent musician and DJ features in one of the songs produced exclusively for the movie alongside Wavy Boy Smith.
Before we get into the soundtrack list for the movie, let’s begin with the official trailer which released on March 16th, 2021. The song featured throughout the trailer was Colors by Black Pumas which released in 2019.
Full list of songs in Netflix’s Concrete Cowboy
- I Wish I Knew – John Coltrane Quartet
- Lightwork – Idris Elba and Wavy Boy Smith
- Going Thru It – Jharrel Jerome
- ABC’s – K’Naan
- Hole in the Wall – Georgie Bonds
- Before and After – LGP Qua
- I’m A Dog, Roof – Heater Goongang
- New Drip – Heater Goongang
- Honesty – Don Millz featuring Tre Murrell
- Paying ‘Em Back – Don Millz
The movie also featured an original soundtrack provided by Kevin Matley. This serves as Kevin’s biggest project to date with other titles he’s composed on including Kifaru, The Cage, and Us Against The World.
- Expulsion
- Driving to Philly
- Please Don’t Leave Me
- Fletcher Street I
- Cole’s Theme
- Old Beer and Slice Cheese
- The Lion’s Den
- Back to Harp’s House
- Cleaning The Stables
- Paris Talks $hit
- Fletcher Street II
- New Saddle
- Smush Used To Ride
- Breaking Boo
- Breaking Cole
- Horse Race
- Don’t Go Nowhere
- Basketball Court Date
- You Don’t Have To Get Out To Grow Up
- Animal Control
- Heist
- Cemetery
- We Gonna Ride
Did you enjoy the soundtrack to Concrete Cowboy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.