‘Concrete Cowboy’ Soundtrack: Every Song That Appears In The Netflix Movie

Concrete Cowboy is now on Netflix around the world and along with being a superb movie, the movie also featured a great soundtrack with a great mix of songs featured throughout. Here’s the full soundtrack guide to Concrete Cowboy on Netflix.

If you’re not familiar, Concrete Cowboy touched down on Netflix on April 2nd and comes from writer/director Ricky Staub and follows a teenager discovering the world of horseback riding in North Philadelphia.

Idris Elba, who is no stranger to music (see Netflix’s Turn Up Charlie) as he’s a competent musician and DJ features in one of the songs produced exclusively for the movie alongside Wavy Boy Smith.

Before we get into the soundtrack list for the movie, let’s begin with the official trailer which released on March 16th, 2021. The song featured throughout the trailer was Colors by Black Pumas which released in 2019.

Full list of songs in Netflix’s Concrete Cowboy

I Wish I Knew – John Coltrane Quartet

Lightwork – Idris Elba and Wavy Boy Smith

Going Thru It – Jharrel Jerome

ABC’s – K’Naan

Hole in the Wall – Georgie Bonds

Before and After – LGP Qua

I’m A Dog, Roof – Heater Goongang

New Drip – Heater Goongang

Honesty – Don Millz featuring Tre Murrell

Paying ‘Em Back – Don Millz

The movie also featured an original soundtrack provided by Kevin Matley. This serves as Kevin’s biggest project to date with other titles he’s composed on including Kifaru, The Cage, and Us Against The World.

Expulsion

Driving to Philly

Please Don’t Leave Me

Fletcher Street I

Cole’s Theme

Old Beer and Slice Cheese

The Lion’s Den

Back to Harp’s House

Cleaning The Stables

Paris Talks $hit

Fletcher Street II

New Saddle

Smush Used To Ride

Breaking Boo

Breaking Cole

Horse Race

Don’t Go Nowhere

Basketball Court Date

You Don’t Have To Get Out To Grow Up

Animal Control

Heist

Cemetery

We Gonna Ride

Did you enjoy the soundtrack to Concrete Cowboy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.