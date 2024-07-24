Netflix Docudrama ‘Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War’ Sets Release Date and Reveals First Looks

Netflix is about to release its big new docudrama, Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War. The six-episode series will land on Netflix globally on August 21st, 2024. Here’s what you need to know.

You may recall this isn’t the first time we’ve spoken about Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War, albeit when we first heard about it going by the working title of Cowboy Wars (other references have called it The Cowboy War). We scooped that the new project was a hybrid docu-drama filmed in late 2022.

The series is directed by BAFTA-winning director Patrick Reams who has previously worked on projects like Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime, Rebel Pope, and Gold Fever.

The feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton is legendary and has been converted to the screen many times in the past. Most famously, Kurt Russell appeared in an adaptation called Tombstone in 1993.

This docudrama seeks to accurately recreate the epic moments through “vivid reenactments.” It looks back at how the famed gunfight at the OK Corral garnered international attention and nearly sparked a second Civil War.

As mentioned, Ed Harris (Apollo 13, The Truman Show) narrates the 6-episode documentary.

That said, because it’s a docudrama, you can expect some named stars throughout, too. When we first announced the project, we knew Christina Leonardi (The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Favourite) had been cast as Josephine Earp.

Now we can add the following actors to the project too:

Tim Fellingham (San Andreas, Christmas Eve)

(San Andreas, Christmas Eve) Edward Franklin (The Borgias, Atlantis)

(The Borgias, Atlantis) Jack Gordon (Northern Soul, The Great War: The People’s Story)

(Northern Soul, The Great War: The People’s Story) Peter O’Meara (Band of Brothers, The Last Tycoon)

(Band of Brothers, The Last Tycoon) Christian Mackay (Me and Orson Welles, The Social Network)

Here are some more first looks at the new series:

Stephen David, Patrick Reams and Jon Soule serve as executive producers on the series. Up N Atom and Muse Entertainment are behind the title for Netflix.

Are you looking forward to checking out Netflix’s new docudrama Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War? Let us know in the comments.