‘Cowboy Wars’: Netflix Sets Gunfight At The O.K. Corral Docudrama Series

Netflix is set to release another hybrid docu-drama series in the form of Cowboy Wars, a new series that looks into the true story behind the thirty-second shootout between lawmen led by Virgil Earp.

BAFTA-winning director Patrick Reams will direct this new docudrama series who has previously worked on projects with Discovery Channel, HISTORY, Channel 4, and National Geographic. Previous projects include Marilyn Monroe: Auction of a Lifetime, Rebel Pope, Gold Fever, The Men Who Built America, and The Titans That Built America.

Per an official synopsis, here’s the logline for the new docu-series (referred to as both Cowboy Wars and The Cowboy War) that will consist of six episodes:

“The untold story behind the most famous shoot-out in American history, the Gunfight At The O.K. Corral.”

Production on the new hybrid docu-series took place between mid-October 2022 and November 2022 and is being produced by Banijay’s Emmy Award-winning production company Stephen David Entertainment which is behind Netflix’s Roman Empire: Reign of Blood.

Up N Atom and Muse Entertainment are also attached.

Stephen David serves as executive producer on the project, with Alex Jordan producing.

We don’t have a complete cast list for the docudrama yet, but we know that Christina Leonardi will feature as Josephine Earp.

What is the Gunfight At The O.K. Corral?

Regarded as the most famous shootout in the history of the American Old West. The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral was a shootout that occurred on October 26, 1881, in Tombstone, Arizona, between lawmen led by Wyatt, Morgan, and Virgil Earp and a group of outlaws known as the Cowboys.

On the day of the gunfight, the Earp brothers and their friend, Doc Holliday, confronted the Cowboys in a vacant lot near the O.K. Corral. The two groups exchanged gunfire for only 30 seconds and once the dust settled, three Cowboys were dead, and Virgil and Morgan Earp were wounded. The lawmen emerged relatively unscathed.

The story has been adapted to the screen in the 1957 Kirk Douglas movie Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which John Sturges directed, and more recently in the 1993 Kurt Russell movie Tombstone.

This docudrama will join a number of other profile titles in the Netflix library, including The Last Czars, Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan, and Roman Empire. Netflix is also currently set to be the streaming home of a docudrama series on Alexander The Great.

Will you check out Cowboy Wars when it drops on Netflix?