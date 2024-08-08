‘Dogs in Space’ Canceled at Netflix After 2 Seasons; Won’t Return for Season 3

The animated kids series Dogs in Space has come to an end after its initial two-season order, What’s on Netflix has learned.

Created by Jeremiah Cortez, Dogs in Space first flew onto our screens in November 2021 before being announced to be returning for a second season, which dropped in September 2022. It ran for 20 episodes in all and followed the canine adventures of Garbage, Stella, and Ed, among others, who are genetically enhanced dogs sent across the universe in the hopes of finding a new home for the human race.

The series’ voice cast included Haley Joel Osment, Sarah Chalke, Kimiko Glenn, and Chris Parnell.

The cancellation news comes from James Hamilton, the series head writer, who announced earlier this year that he was searching for new work via Twitter/X. Hamilton worked on both seasons of Dogs in Space in addition to Jentry Chau vs The Underworld, which is due out on Netflix before the close of 2024.

Hamilton said about his time on Jentry Chau, “It was a ludicrous, wonderful privilege to be the head writer of this show and bring creator Echo Wu’s exceptional vision to life. You are NOT FREAKING READY for how good this series is going to be.”

When asked in early August 2024 if Dogs in Space had been canceled, the writer said, “It was I’m afraid!”

Hamilton also revealed in the aforementioned thread that he has a “secret” animated series in development at Netflix, which he calls “exciting, but not enough to pay the bills.”

Sadly, it’s increasingly the case that most Netflix Original animated kids shows rarely go beyond their initial upfront order, which typically consists of one or two seasons. On some occasions, if the show is a big success it may get additional season orders, but given the nature of how long the runway for animated projects is, it’s often not the case. Earlier this year, we learned that My Dad is a Bounty Hunter would not be going beyond its initial order.

Thanks to Kate S via email for the heads-up on the cancellation.

