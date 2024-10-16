Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 3 Casts Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf and Olivia Williams

It has been reported that Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, and Olivia Williams have joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s crime anthology Monster, joining Charlie Hunnam.

Monster is Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series. It has covered Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Evan Peters, and the Menendez Brothers, played by Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez. Between both seasons, over 1.5 billion hours have been viewed by subscribers, equating to over 100 million views on Netflix.

Charlie Hunnam has already been cast as the infamous serial killer Ed Gein, the focus of the third season. Filming will begin on October 25th, 2024, and last several months before ending on March 31st, 2024.

Laurie Metcalf as Ed Gein’s Mother

Laurie Metcalf will play the role of Ed Gein’s mother, Augusta Gein. Anyone who is already privy to the crimes of Ed Gein will know of the horrific fate that befalls Augusta at the hands of her son—albeit her toxic relationship with Ed ultimately led to the utter and total collapse of his sanity.

Metcalf is arguably best known as the voice of Andy’s Mom in Disney Pixar’s beloved Toy Story franchise. Big Bang Theory fans will recognize her as Sheldon’s mother. She has also starred in films such as the 1980s classic Desperately Seeking Susan, Lady Bird, and Scream 2 and television shows such as The Conners, Roseanne, and The Dropout.

Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock

Tom Hollander will play Alfred Hitchcock. Over his career, Hollander has starred in many popular films and held iconic roles, such as Cutler Beckett in Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Collins in Pride & Prejudice, and Anthony Meredith in Gosford Park. In recent years, he has starred in The Kingsman, Bohemian Rhapsody, The King’s Man, Bird Box, and the popular HBO series The White Lotus.

Hollander joins Anthony Hopkins, Toby Jones, and Roger Ashton-Griffith in portraying the legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

What is the connection between Ed Gein and Alfred Hitchcock?

Ed Gein’s incredibly toxic relationship with his mother and Gein’s subsequent crimes were a source of inspiration for one of Alfred’ Hitchcock’s beloved horror-thrillers, Psycho, and the character of Norman Bates.

Olivia Williams as Alma Reville

Olivia Williams will play Alma Reville, Alfred Hitchcock’s wife. Fans of The Crown will be familiar with the actress for her portrayal of Camilla Parker Bowles. She also played the roles of Anna Crowe in The Sixth Sense and Ruth Lang in The Ghost Writer. Williams will star in Dune: Prophecy, the upcoming prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune.

