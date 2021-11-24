‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ and ‘Fulmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’ Are Scheduled to Leave Netflix in January 2022

As far as anime goes, Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most beloved and respected franchises around. This is why it will be a terrible loss for the Netflix library when both Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is removed on New Years Day.

Fullmetal Alchemist is a popular manga series written and illustrated by Hiromu Arakawa, and twice has her work been adapted into an anime series during the 2000s. Both anime series, Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood were produced by Studio Bones, but were released five years apart from each other. Both anime are highly respected, but the latter, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is still highly regarded as one of the best anime series of all time.

As children alchemists, Edward and Alphonse Elric broke the forbidden act of Alchemy while trying to restore their mother to life. Edward lost an arm and leg, and Alphonse lost his body entirely and is now bound to a suit of armor. In the hope of returning of restoring their bodies, the Elric brothers become State Alchemists and search for the mythical Philosopher’s Stone.

When is Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood leaving Netflix?

Thanks to a recent press release from Netflix, we’re now aware that both the original Fullmetal Alchemist anime and its remake Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood will be leaving Netflix on January 1st, 2022.

Your last day to watch either anime will be December 31st, 2021.

Why are both of the Fullmetal Alchemist anime leaving Netflix?

By the time both of the Fullmetal Alchemist anime leave Netflix, it would have been 41 months since they were readded to Netflix on August 1st, 2018.

Given the length of time that both anime titles have been on Netflix the most logical reason for their departure is that Netflix’s license to stream them has run out.

Where will I be able to stream Fullmetal Alchemist next?

As Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most popular and respected anime franchises around, it won’t take long for you to find it online.

You can stream Fullmetal: Alchemist Brotherhood for free on Crunchyroll, and you can also find the series on Hulu and HBO Max.

Will Fullmetal Alchemist return to Netflix?

This is not the first time that both Fullmetal Alchemist anime has left Netflix. Both anime were removed from the Netflix library at different times in 2016, before they were readded to the Netflix library on August 1st, 2018.

Given how popular the series is there’s still a chance that Netflix could renew their license for the respective anime before the New Year.

Will you be sad to see Fullmetal Alchemist leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!