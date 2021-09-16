Jon Hurwitz Answers Burning ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Questions

It’s going to be and has been a busy few months for Cobra Kai fans. Season 4 is slowly being unveiled ahead of its release this December with a trailer expected at the end of the month as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event. With that said, Jon Hurwitz, one of the showrunners of Cobra Kai, took some time to answer questions to fans about the show generally and season 4 specifically.

You can find a full thread of questions using the embedded Tweet below but we’ll also walk you through our favorite answers to the questions below too.

Flying back to LA to rep the dojo at the Emmys this weekend. Feels like a solid moment for a good ol' fashioned Q & A. Ask me anything, but I won't reveal spoilers. And since @McSchlossberg is lurking on twitter a couple rows over, you may get some answers from him too. #CobraKai — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 16, 2021

One of the big additions to season 4 will be Terry Silver who hasn’t appeared since the original trilogy. When asked what it was like working with Thomas Ian Griffith, he responded:

“The man is a giant among men, but in size and talent. You’re all in for a treat.”

When asked about what plans have been laid out for season 5 (and even a season 6), Hurwitz responded with they are very deep into season 5 planning saying:

“We are very deep into our Season 5 planning. Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond Season 5.”

Also among the responses was a tease that season 4 will introduce new characters of which Hurwitz expects a few to become fan favorites. In addition, Tanner is confirmed to return for season 4.

John Hurwitz who along with Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald recently signed a big new overall deal with Sony Pictures Television who is the studio behind Cobra Kai. All three recently produced the Hulu original movie Plan B.

Asked about what will be coming out of this deal, the response was:

“We have lots and lots of plans, both inside and outside of the Miyagiverse.”

This could be alluding to a spin-off that we’ve heard was being talked about that is a Miyagi prequel.

We're batting around ideas for various Karate Kid/Cobra Kai spinoffs. Some further along than others. Won't spoil anything beyond that. #CobraKai https://t.co/Ixt5qefJP9 — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) September 16, 2021

Some broader questions asked about how it was working with the likes of Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, and Martin Kove to which he responded:

“It’s a blessing when you meet your heroes and they don’t disappoint. Ralph, Billy, and Marty are all fun-loving, talented guys, who care just as much about the show as we do. If that wasn’t the case, the show would have been dead on arrival. Love them all.”

And finally a fun answer. When asked about what other names were dreamt up from the writer’s room for what they’d call Johnny’s new dojo apparently other names considered included:

“… others on the shortlist were Mad Mongoose, Iron Eagle, Badass Vulture, Tiger Claw, Blood Grizzly, Bloodthirsty Tiger, Tyrannosaurus Wrecks, Tyrannosaurus Bear, Badass Bears, Rabid Eagle, and Guns N Karate.”

That’s the headlines from the Q&A sessions on Twitter. We wish more creators that work on Netflix titles did this as it’s a great way to connect with fans.

We’ll be back at the end of September 2021 with the TUDUM event Cobra Kai announcements.