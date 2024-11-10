What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: November 11th to 17th, 2024

Welcome back to another look ahead at what’s coming up next on Netflix. This week, for most, begins with the federal holiday of Veterans Day, where we honor those who have previously served and are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. What’s coming up for Veterans Day and the rest of the week? We’ve got you covered.

If you missed any of the new arrivals last week, we covered all 39 new arrivals for the week here, including our top picks and what’s been trending in the US top 10s. For more on what’s still to come throughout November 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix, and also, don’t forget we’ve already started pulling in December 2024 arrivals here.

Most Anticipated New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

The Fairly OddParents!: A New Wish

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

We first covered Netflix teaming up with Nickelodeon to release a reboot of the popular Fairly OddParents series. “After moving to the city of Dimmadelphia with her parents, Hazel discovers that her next-door neighbors are magical fairy godparents in disguise!” reads the official synopsis of the series, which lands in full this Thursday. The show is currently awaiting an official season 2 renewal, so its Netflix performance will likely determine whether it comes back for more.

A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

The NBC-turned-Peacock comedy series A.P. Bio will be coming to Netflix in the United States in full this Friday. The critically acclaimed (yet criminally under-watched) comedy series features the talents of Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Patton Oswalt, and Paula Pell, with the plot revolving around a disgraced Harvard professor having to take a step down from his usual students teaching high school biology.

Paul vs Tyson

Live on Netflix at 8PM EST / 5PM PST

If you’re on the West Coast, you’ll want to leave work early. Netflix’s highly anticipated first-ever live boxing event is getting underway this Friday, with YouTuber Jake Paul going into the ring with Mike Tyson, one of the greatest boxers ever. The buildup to the event has already begun with a documentary series consisting of three episodes dropping last week covering the buildup.

Remember that the event will also feature three other fights: Katie Taylor against Amanda Serrano, Mario Barrios against Abel Ramos, and Neeraj Goyat against Whindersson Nunes.

Paul vs Tyson Release Date Loading countdown...

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (Veterans Day to November 17th)

Note: This list primarily covers Netflix US arrivals, but the lineups of other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, Veterans Day, November 11th

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, November 12th

Adrienne Iapalucci: The Dark Queen (2024) Netflix Original

Fast & Furious Movie Collection: The Fast and the Furious (2001) 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) Fast & Furious (2009) Fast Five (2011) Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Rhythm + Flow: Brazil (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, November 13th

EMILIA PÉREZ (2024) Netflix Original

Hot Frosty (2024) Netflix Original

Return of the King: The Fall and Rise of Elvis Presley (2024) Netflix Original

Sister’s Fued (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sprint (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Mother of Penguins (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, November 14th

Beyond Goodbye (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Fairly OddParents!: A New Wish (Season 1)

The Lost Children (2024) Netflix Original

Un/Happy For You (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Friday, November 15th

A.P. Bio (Seasons 1-4)

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! (2022)

Paul vs. Tyson (LIVE) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, November 16th

Close To You (2024)

The Story of Pearl Girl (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

Widow Clicquot (2024)

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week (November 11th to 18th)

The full list of November 2024 departures can be found here.

Leaving Netflix on November 10th

Glitter Force (2 Seasons) N

Glitter Force Doki Doki (2 Seasons) N

Team Ninja Warrior (1 Season)

Leaving Netflix on November 11th

Night School (2018)

Leaving Netflix on November 12th

Laguna Beach (1 Season)

Put Your Head on My Shoulder (2019)

Leaving Netflix on November 13th

My Dear Warrior (Season 1)

Robbie Williams Live at Knebworth (2003)

Leaving Netflix on November 14th

Warrior (Limited Series) N

Leaving Netflix on November 15th

First Man (2018)

Nothing to Lose (2018)

Nothing to Lose 2 (2019)

Leaving Netflix on November 16th

Harriet (2019)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 2)

That’s your preliminary look forward at what’s coming up! Let us know what you’re looking forward to watching in the comments down below and keep up-to-date with the daily new arrivals through our What’s New on Netflix hub page.