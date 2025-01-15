Vampire Period K-Drama ‘Delusion’ Starring Bae Suzy on Netflix: What We Know So Far

Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho are both set to star in another exciting new K-drama series for Netflix, the historical fantasy-horror period drama Delusional. Filming will get underway later this year.

Delusion is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original drama series directed by Han Jae Rim. The story is an adaptation of the webtoon of the same name by author Hongjacga.

What is the plot of Delusion?

Split between two periods of time, Gyeongseong in 1935 and Shanghai in the 1800s, where a painter commissions a portrait of a beautiful, mysterious, and seductive woman. Over the course of the portrait, the painter becomes enamored with the mysterious woman, who hides a dark secret.

Who are the cast members of Delusion?

So far, only two cast members have been confirmed to star in Delusion: Bae Suzy and Kim Seon Ho. The pair replace Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol, who were initially set to play the lead roles but backed out after the couple broke up.

Bae Suzy, the former member of Miss A, plays the role of Song Jeong Hwa. The actress was last seen on the Netflix K-drama Doona! in the role of Lee Doo Na. She will also star in the upcoming romantic comedy series All the Love You Wish For. Bae Suzy has also starred in K-dramas such as Start-Up, Vagabond, and While You Were Sleeping.

Kim Seon Ho plays the role of Yun I Ho. The actor was last seen on Netflix in 2021 in the K-drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. He has also starred in Netflix K-dramas such as Run On and Start-Up and will star in the upcoming series When Life Gives You Tangerines.

We expect to learn of more cast members soon.

What is the production status of Delusion?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

There was a significant delay in the production of Delusion thanks to the break up of Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol, with the pair backing out of the project. After a few months, it wasn’t long before they found their new cast members.

The rumor mill out of Korea has revealed that Bae Suzy will begin filming Delusional after filming has wrapped on the movie Seven O’clock Breakfast Meeting for the Broken Heart, which is due to finish filming in Late February 2025.

We can assume that filming for Delusional will then get underway sometime between March-May 2025.

When is Delusion coming to Netflix?

An official release date has yet to be revealed, but numerous sources have reported a 2026 release is expected.

Are you looking forward to the release of Delusion on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!