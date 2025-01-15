Telugu and Tamil Theatrical Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025

Using the hashtag #NetflixPandigai (“Netflix Festival”), Netflix took to social media over the past couple days to announce its acquisition of the streaming rights to nine Telugu-language and nine Tamil films set to release in 2025. South Indian movies generally debut on Netflix four weeks after they are released in theaters, but that window can be shorter or longer depending on how successful the films are at the box office. The streaming version of all of the movies will be dubbed into multiple languages.

Please note these are expected to be global releases but may vary.

Telegu Theatrical Releases Coming to Netflix in 2025

Here are the Telugu theatrical releases coming to Netflix later this year

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Anaganaga Oka Raju stars Naveen Polishetty (Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty) and Meenakshi Chaudhary (Lucky Bhaskar).

Court: State vs A Nobody

Priyadarshi Pulikonda (Hi Nanna) plays a determined lawyer in writer-director Ram Jagadeesh’s Court: State vs A Nobody.

HIT: The Third Case

The third installment in filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT crime thriller franchise stars Nani (Dasara) and K.G.F‘s Srinidhi Shetty. Neither of the other Telugu films in the franchise are currently available on Netflix, but the 2022 Hindi remake of HIT: The First Case is. HIT: The Third Case is scheduled to release in theaters on May 1, 2025.

Jack

Netflix teased the new action flick from Tillu Square writer and star Siddhu Jonnalagadda with the lines: “No plan, no limits, only guts.” This film is actually a holdover from last year’s Telugu slate reveal, before it had a name and was only known as “Mango Mass’ untitled film with Siddhu.”

MAD Square

The main cast returns for this sequel to writer-director Kalyan Shankar’s 2023 romantic comedy MAD (currently streaming on Netflix).

Mass Jathara

Mass Jathara reunites Dhamaka (currently streaming on Netflix) duo Ravi Teja and Sreeleela.

OG

Writer-director Sujeeth’s gangster drama stars Pawan Kalyan (Bro) and marks the Telugu debut of Hindi actor Emraan Hashmi (Bard of Blood).

Thandel

Recent newlywed Naga Chaitanya Akkineni plays a fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters in Thandel. This big-budget drama — which also stars Sai Pallavi (Amaran) — features a choreographed number with 900 dancers. Thandel is scheduled to release in theaters on February 7, 2025.

VD12

Like Jack, “VD12” is another holdover from the 2024 Telugu slate announcement, only it still hasn’t been given a name. The “VD” comes from the initials of its star, Vijay Devarakonda (Kushi).

Tamil Theatrical Releases Coming to Netflix in 2025

Celebrating the festive occasion of Pongal, Netflix also released the list of Tamil movies that will be released in theaters before coming to Netflix in 2025. With some exceptions, most movies will be available on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Bison (AKA Bison: Kaalamaadan)

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran feature in this new sports biopic directed and written by Mari Selvaraj.

Against violence, against destiny— this Bison takes charge! 🔥

Bison, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, after its theatrical release!#NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/egGRi2cjZh — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

Dragon

Coming from famed producer Kalpathi S. Agoram, this new romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, with the cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anupama Parameswaran, and Pradeep Ranganathan.

When desperation meets deceit, Dragon takes flight! 🔥

Dragon, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, after its theatrical release!#NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/bPfD2DcpaL — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

Good Bad Ugly

Adhik Ravichandran writes and directs this new action comedy thriller starring Sreeleela, Trisha Krishnan, Sunil, and Ajith Kumar. The movie is due out in theaters in April 2025.

AK fans, it’s time to pick your favorite: the Good, the Bad, or the Ugly. Or… why not all three? 👀⚡

Good Bad Ugly, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release! 🔥#NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/aIKgJpcEL7 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

Kaantha

“Two artists. One feud. A lesson they’ll never forget” – that’s the tease for this new film that comes from Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, and Bhagyashri Borse. Selvamani Selvaraj writes and directs.

Two artists. One feud. A lesson they’ll never forget.

Kaantha is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, after its theatrical release!#NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/dkxGYEwVK4 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

Perusu

Vaibhav and Sunil Niharika NM are lined up for this remake of the Sinhalese comedy drama Tentigo, directed by Ilango Ram.

Retro

2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films are behind this new action romance movie, with Suriya and Pooja Hegde leading the cast. The movie is due out in May 2025.

A man’s love can move mountains, but his rage? That’s Retro! 💥

Retro, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada after its theatrical release!#NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/JgPzdeH48S — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

Thug Life

Mani Ratnam is directing this new action thriller with Kamal Haasan serving as co-writer alongside Ratman. Described as a gangster film, the film is slated to release in June and stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, and Trisha Krishnan.

Untitled Pradeep Ranganathan-Kerrthiswaran Movie

Best known for movies like Love Today and Comali, Netflix is being tight-lipped on this new untitled project.

Something big’s brewing with @pradeeponelife and #Keerthiswaran! 👀

A Pradeep-Keerthiswaran movie is coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi after its theatrical release! 🔥#NetflixPandigai pic.twitter.com/kiNkx8T9r2 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) January 15, 2025

Vidaamuyarchi

Magizh Thirumeni writes and directs this new action thriller that’s currently undated after being delayed. Sanjay Dutt, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Trisha Krishnan lead the cast.

The logline for the movie reads: “A married couple’s trip takes an unsettling turn when the wife goes missing, prompting the husband’s frantic search while an unknown villain creates obstacles.”

Which of these Telugu theatrical releases are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below!