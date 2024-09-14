10 Great Movies That Will Leave Netflix At The End Of September 2024

October will be another busy month for Netflix movie departures, and below, we’ve listed ten great movies you need to watch before they depart the US library.

Here, you can find our ongoing list of all the movies and series set to depart the streamer throughout October 2024. We’ve covered you for all the remaining titles, leaving in September 2024 here. As a quick note, we list titles for the actual day of removal. If you want to watch any movie leaving on, your last full day to watch will be September 30th.

The Conjuring & The Conjuring 2 (2013-2016)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

Since The Conjuring was released in 2013, no horror movie franchise has made more money at the box office than The Conjuring Universe. If it weren’t for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then The Conjuring Universe would likely be history’s most successful cinematic universe.

The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2 leaving means they join the third entry, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which left at the start of September. This means that the only movies from The Conjuring Universe left on Netflix are Annabelle and The Nun.

We’d expect to see The Conjuring movies to make a return to Netflix shortly.

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

Before becoming the invincible juggernaut that was the Terminator, Arnie made a name for himself as a different destroyer, Conan the Barbarian. Robert E. Howard’s beloved warrior was brought to life by the hulking behemoth of Arnie and one of the most underrated roles of his long career.

Conan, a mighty warrior and the last of his people, seeks revenge against the snake cult responsible for his people’s genocide.

Flushed Away (2006)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

From Logan, aka Wolverine, to Roddy St. James, Hugh Jackman’s performance shows that he had a lot of fun voicing the loveable rodent. It’s an underrated title of the Dreamworks collection that lots of Gen Z kids would have grown up watching. Pampered pet rat Roddy is flushed down the toilet of his luxurious Kensington home. Lost in the sewers of London, he befriends Rita, a sewer rat, and enlists her help to get him home. Given we’ve got a brand new Aardman animation movie to look forward to shortly on Netflix (we’re talking about the new Wallace & Gromit film), it’s a perfect time to revisit.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

One of the most inspirational stories of World War 2 is the exploits of Desmond T. Doss, whose actions in the Battle of Okinawa were so heroic and unbelievable that the story was altered to make it more believable for the audience. Garfield puts in an incredible performance as the soft-spoken Doss. Desmond T. Doss, a devout Christian, and conscientious objector joins the Army as a medic during World War 2. From the barracks to the battle of Okinawa, Doss’s trials and tribulations don’t deter him from carrying out his heroics at the battle of Okinawa and receiving the Medal of Honor without firing a single shot. Featuring stunning set pieces and some horrifying imagery, this is an easy must-watch pick.

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

Filmed in his native New Zealand, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is an incredibly charming and fun comedy from Taika Watiti, with two outstanding performances from Julian Dennison and Sam Neil. A rebellious teenager and his foster father get lost in the wilds of New Zealand, leading to a national manhunt. Dennison would go on to feature in Netflix’s Christmas movie sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2.

Junior (1994)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

Transitioning from action movies to comedies, the 90s was another busy decade for Arnie. Having worked with Danny DeVito in Twins, the pair reunited to work on Junior, directed by Ghobusters’ Ivan Reitman.

Alex Hesse and Larry Arbogast were working on an incredible drug to reduce the risk of a woman’s body rejecting a pregnancy. But, when their funding is pulled, and human trials are denied, they become desperate and test the drug on Alex by briefly impregnating him.

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

The Lego Movie was a huge hit with families all over the world and helped spawn its fun spin-off sequel, Lego Batman. Before Phase 4 of the MCU, The Lego Movie was the most ambitious multiverse story. Emmet Brickowski, a seemingly ordinary LEGO construction worker, begins to question the reality around him, kickstarting a sequence of events to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the LEGO Universe into eternal stasis.

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

1994 was filled with incredible films, and one of the best is the cult classic Natural Born Killers, which Quentin Tarantino initially wrote before being adapted by director Oliver Stone.

Micky and Mallory Wilson Knox leave a bloodied trail in their wake as they rampage across America, killing nearly everyone they meet. Leaving only one survivor behind to tell their stories, they quickly become a media sensation. This movie came to Netflix as part of the Milestone Movie Collection, and most of those titles have now departed.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2024

Twenty-three years after the first Pokémon game was released, audiences finally saw live-action Pokémon in theatres for the first. It is a charming and fun adaptation of one of the best Pokémon spin-offs, with Ryan Reynolds voicing an adorably chunky and fluffy Pikachu.

When his father goes missing, aspiring Pokémon trainer Tim searches for him but finds his father’s Pokémon partner, Pikachu. Mysteriously, Tim can understand Pikachu, and together, they search for Tim’s father and attempt to solve the mystery of his last case.

Honorable Mentions

Several movies over the past twelve months have been added and removed from the Netflix library and are once again leaving soon:

Back to the Future Trilogy (1985-1990)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Dune (1984)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (2007)

The Road to El Dorado (2000)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

What movies will you miss from the Netflix library? Let us know in the comments below!