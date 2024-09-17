‘MONSTER’ Season 3 to Cover Ed Gein; Casts Charlie Hunman

Following recent reports, Ryan Murphy has set the record straight on what season 3 of Monster will be covering. Ed Gein will be the subject of the third season of the anthology Netflix series.

Renewed for two additional seasons after DAHMER rocketed up the Netflix charts in 2022, Ryan Murphy, at the Los Angeles Premiere of season 2 (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), announced that the next ‘Monster’ anthology will focus on Ed Gein.

In addition, it was also confirmed that Charlie Hunnam, most recently seen in all four iterations of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon, and also best known for roles in The Gentlemen by Guy Ritchie and featuring in 92 episodes of the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy will play Gein in the leading role.

Dubbed the “Butcher of Plainfield,” Ed Gein lived in Wisconsin, killing at least two women and having as many as 18 victims before being found legally insane and sent to a psychiatric institution in the late 1960s. He was known for desecrating graves and taking keepsakes.

Gein’s story has been covered in TV and movies before. Most notably, he was the subject of Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho (albeit fictionalized) and a myriad of titles such as In the Light of the Moon from 2000. He also inspired Dr. Oliver Thredson in America Horror Story: Asylum.

Gein was also mentioned in the first season of MONSTER. Dahmer, played by Evan Peters, mentioned that he’d heard of the killer through a comic book.

This subject of season 3 does come as a bit of a surprise. In recent weeks, multiple production listings and reports from Barbara Roche at Reel Chicago suggested that Netflix would focus on the so-called Killer Clown, aka John Wayne Gacy. They noted that production would start at the end of October and also have a stint of filming in Chicago later this year. What happened here is unclear, but it’s possible it could be a case of mistaken identity, given that Peacock is gearing up for a limited series on Gacy right now with Michael Chernus set to play the killer.

Deadline adds in its write-up that Ryan Murphy’s announcement was “unplanned.” That’s also evident because Netflix TUDUM has yet to cover the casting and subject of season 3.

Courtesy of a press release, Netflix announced that more information would become available as production begins in the coming weeks and months. Still no word on Murphy’s other projects set up at Netflix, including The Watcher season 2, which looks to be on the back burner with Monster the priority.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story premieres globally on Netflix this Thursday (September 19th).

Are you looking forward to season 3 of Monster? Let us know in the comments down below.