Everything Revealed on Day 1 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Netflix’s annual Geeked Week event has arrived, and each day this week, up to Thursday, thrilling new clips, trailers, and news from some of your favorite Netflix Originals will be revealed. We’ll be summarising all the announcements daily, starting with Day 1, where we saw news for Castlevania Nocturne, Wolf King, Gundam, behind the scenes of Cobra Kai season 6, and more.

Starting in 2021, Geeked Week is Netflix’s annual four- to five-day event to update subscribers on some of the biggest Netflix Original movies, TV shows, games, and more.

This year, we’ll be getting updates on titles such as Squid Game, Arcane, One Piece, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Don’t Move, Wednesday, Cobra Kai, Monument Valley 3, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Devil May Cry and more.

So make sure to check in with What’s on Netflix every day this week for all the latest news and updates from Geeked Week.

Here’s everything announced today at Netflix’s Geeked Week Day 1:

The first trailer for The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

To kickstart Geeked Week, Netflix releases its trailer for the heartwarming and bittersweet documentary The Remarkable Life of Ibelin.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lM_hkJ0Rl-c

The incredible and inspiring story of Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer who sadly died of a muscular disease at the age of 25. Unbeknownst to his parents, who thought Mat’s life was lonely and isolated, they were stunned to learn that their son had led an incredible life online and profoundly impacted the community of gamers in the MMO World of Warcraft through his online persona, Ibelin.

In the documentary, Ibelin’s (Mat’s) online life is reconstructed through his gameplay, as the different blogs and interviews of the people who knew him get to say their thoughts on the incredible person he was and how relationships and friendships can transcend the boundaries of the physical world.

Castlevania Nocturne S2 2025 Release Announced

A worthy sequel to the incredible Castlevania animated series, fans have been waiting patiently for any news involving the second season of Castlevania Nocturne. Finally, we can confirm that season 2 of Castlevania: Nocturne will be released sometime in January 2025.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17byolZw8og

Luffy joins Cobra Kai!?

Iñaki Godoy, aka Monkey D. Luffy of the live-action One Piece series, visited (crashed) the set of Cobra Kai, surprising the cast and returning the favor after Jacob Bertrand, aka Hawk, crashed the set of the live-action One Piece series.

In the 13-minute clip, Iñaki visits the behind-the-scenes dojo and participates in some training, receiving his very own special and unique training Gi, modeled after his character, Luffy.

Iñaki’s training with Xolo Maridueña and his tour of the set could be signs of things to come if fans have their way, as Xolo is one of the fan favorites to play Luffy’s brother, Fire-Fist Ace, in One Piece.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czC5NVCT8PQ

New SpongeBob Squarepants game coming to Netflix

Netflix is continuing to ramp up its game output, based on games not only from its line-up of originals but also from beloved franchises such as SpongeBob Squarepants. In the latest venture featuring the world’s most famous sponge, it’s up to SpongeBob to save the snails of Bikini Bottom after they are trapped in bubbles from The Flying Dutchman.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2en_cV6M4uM

The first teaser for the animated series Wolf King

Produced by Jellyfish Pictures and Lime Pictures, the exciting new animated series Wolf King is a fantasy coming-of-age story directed by Tom Brass. The story follows Drew Ferran, the last of a long line of Werewolves and the rightful and reluctant ruler over the Werelords. However, the Lionlords usurped the thrones, but to become the ruler again, Drew must take down the tyrannical Lionlords.

Our first look at the series in the teaser has us extremely excited about its release. Netflix has yet to reveal the release date for Wolk King, but we expect a 2025 release.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pq_afCLs4Qk

Behind-the-scenes of Joey King’s new Netflix film Uglies

Joey King’s new Netflix film, Uglies, just landed on Netflix. At Geeked week, we got a behind-the-scenes look at the film with Outer Bank’s Chase Stokes and got into character as Peris, one of Tally’s classmates who, after becoming of age, undergoes a cosmetic surgery that removes all physical differences and radically changes their personality.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3kwqSf03Lk

Our first clip of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

The Gundam franchise returns to Netflix in October with the exciting prequel spin-off Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance. At Geeked Week we were treated to almost five minutes of new footage, showing off some of the thrilling action we’ll see soon!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhX4yCJUaes

