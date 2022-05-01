Most Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix in April 2022

What movies and shows were the most-watched throughout April 2022? We’ll find out in this new rundown we’re doing that looks at the global top 10 TV and movie charts on Netflix over the past 30 days.

Netflix’s top 10s, in case you didn’t know, allow you to track what’s trending in your country on any particular day. In this list, every day a show or movie features in their respective top 10 earns points which allows us to compile a list of which titles did the best on a global scale.

A few caveats to this data. The top 10s, particularly on the TV side, favors shows with longer runtimes as it’s based on hourly data. Also, if a title releases later in the month, it has less chance to feature in the top 10s so that’s worth bearing in mind. Also, Netflix Originals will tend to do the best on these lists given their global availability. Sonic the Hedgehog, for example, was only available on Netflix in April in around 23 countries.

We’re also going to be keeping a track of these top 10 scores as the year goes on. If you want to see the most popular movies of 2022 on Netflix so far, you can check out our post for that here.

Top 20 Most Popular Movies on Netflix in April 2022

The In Between was the runaway winner in the global top 10s throughout April 2022. It was released on Netflix outside the United States on April 8th, 2022. The movie was first released on Paramount+ as an Original movie. The teen romantic movie stars Joey King and Kyle Allen.

Coming in at number 2 is the Netflix Original Polish action movie Fruioza which was able to break out of Poland and perform well throughout Europe.

Elsewhere, the new 365 Days movie is off to a stellar start despite releasing later in the month. The first movie also got a bump in viewing too if the top 10s are anything to go by.

The In Between (12572 points) Furioza (7859 points) The Adam Project (6757 points) Choose or Die (6674 points) Yaksha: Ruthless Operations (4937 points) The Taming of the Shrewd (4001 points) How It Ends (3505 points) 365 Days : This Day (3424 points) The Bubble (3278 points) Sonic the Hedgehog (3266 points) All Hail (3219 points) Silverton Siege (2441 points) Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (2352 points) Return to Space (2160 points) Dasvi (1988 points) 365 Days (1957 points) The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes (1941 points) Playing with Fire (1660 points) Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (1602 points) White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (1585 points)

Top 20 Most Popular Shows on Netflix in April 2022

Bridgerton season 2 launched at the end of March 2022 and as predicted swept the floor with the competition throughout the majority of April. Shonda Rhimes other series that was released earlier this year, Inventing Anna, also continues to perform well too.

It picked up over 9000 more points than the second entry in the list which is the British limited series, Anatomy of a Scandal.

The Marked Heart is perhaps one of the most surprising entries which continues to gain steam in the top 10s around the world and scooped up over 68 million hours watched in its first week.

Bridgerton (18764 points) Anatomy of a Scandal (9484 points) Elite (9284 points) Business Proposal (8059 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (7033 points) The Marked Heart (6374 points) Inventing Anna (4288 points) Twenty Five Twenty One (4270 points) Café con aroma de mujer (3932 points) Yo soy Betty la fea (3635 points) Happiness (3553 points) Pedro El Escamoso (3383 points) Selling Sunset (3072 points) Top Boy (2530 points) Heartstopper (2154 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (2123 points) Forecasting Love and Weather (2031 points) Pasión de gavilanes (1959 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (1918 points) Is It Cake? (1904 points)

With thanks to FlixPatrol for providing this data.