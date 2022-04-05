Most Watched Netflix Original Movies of 2022

Looking for the biggest Netflix movie hits of 2022? You’ve come to the right place as we’ll be taking you through all of the biggest new Netflix Original movies that have dominated the Netflix top 10s around the globe.

This list compiles data from FlixPatrol which looks at the daily top 10 lists produced around the world. We’ll also be using hourly data from Netflix’s new Top 10 site.

If you’re looking for the most popular Netflix movies of 2021, we’ve got a separate list for those here.

We’ve also got a separate list for the full list of every new Netflix Original movie released in 2022.

Netflix lists documentaries in their movie top 10s but we’ll be covering those separately at a later date.

List of Most Watched Netflix Original Movies in 2022

We’ll begin by walking you through the top 5 most-watched Original movies of 2022 before diving into the full list.

This list is correct as of April 5th, 2022 – due to be updated in summer 2022.

1. Don’t Look Up

Top 10 Points: 20,807 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 389,580,000 million hours watched between December 19th, 2021 and February 13th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: December 24th, 2021

Don’t Look Up was a late addition to Netflix in 2021 releasing over the Christmas period and has continued doing well into 2022.

Headlined by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the movie comes from Adam McKay and is about two scientists trying to convince the world an asteroid is headed straight for Earth.

Netflix’s Top 10 hourly data charts saw the movie present in the top 10 English language movie list for 8 weeks dropping out after the week ending February 13th, 2022.

The movie currently holds the accolade of the most viewing hours in a single week and the second-most-watched movie in 28 days.

2. The Adam Project

Top 10 Points: 16,612 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 209,490,000 million hours watched between March 6th and March 27th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: March 11th, 2022

Directed by Shawn Levy, The Adam Project is Netflix’s biggest movie release of Q1 2022. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner and sees a man traveling back through time to team up with his 12-year-old self to save the future.

The movie notably saw a big dip in viewing between weeks 2 and 3 suggesting that it may not stay in this top 10 forever but we’ll keep you posted as the year rolls on.

The Adam Project is also one of the best-reviewed new movies of 2022 having a 68% from critics and 76% from audiences.

3. The Weekend Away

Top 10 Points: 12,038 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 79,950,000 million hours watched between February 27th and March 20th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: March 3rd, 2022

Directed by Kim Farrant, this adaptation of the novel by Sarah Alderson is about two friends heading away on vacation together to Croatia but one of the friends goes missing.

The movie holds a 48% critics rating on RottenTomatoes and a 36% audience score.

4. Through My Window

Top 10 Points: 11,511 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 103,670,000 million hours watched between January 30th and March 27th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: February 4th, 2022

The first primarily non-English language to feature on this list so far is Through My Window, the Spanish movie from Nostromo Pictures.

The romantic movie is about a girl’s crush on her next-door neighbor turning into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family’s objections.

The movie has a RottenTomatoes audience score of 26%.

5. The Royal Treatment

Top 10 Points: 10,627 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 77,580,000 million hours watched between January 16th and February 6th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: January 20th, 2022

One of the major new romantic comedies from Netflix in 2022 is The Royal Treatment starring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud.

The movie has a 35% critics score and a 37% audience score on RottenTomatoes.

6. Black Crab

Top 10 Points: 10,513 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 76,430,000 million hours watched between March 13th and March 27th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: March 18th, 2022

Noomi Rapace headlines this Swedish action thriller directed by Adam Berg.

The movie has a 46% from critics on RottenTomatoes and 38% from audiences with the critical consensus being “its bleak and derivative story add up to a fairly forgettable viewing experience.”

7. Brazen

Top 10 Points: 8,858 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 79,750,000 million hours watched between January 9th and January 30th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: January 13th, 2022

Headlined by Alyssa Milano, this new mystery thriller is about a writer returning home and trying to get to the bottom of her sister’s murder investigation.

The movie has a 15% critical rating on RottenTomatoes with an even poorer 14% audience score.

8. Mother/Android

Top 10 Points: 7,733 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 52,900,000 million hours watched between January 2nd and January 16th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: January 7th, 2022

This movie landed on Netflix at the beginning of the year but didn’t do so everywhere. In fact, the movie was first released in the United States as a Hulu Original movie and it continues to remain there to this day.

Mother/Android is headlined by Chloë Grace Moretz and just like many of the other movies on this list, didn’t score too well with critics or audiences. It has a 33% critics score and a 24% with audiences.

9. Restless

Top 10 Points: 7,610 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 60,420,000 million hours watched between February 20th and March 27th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: February 25th, 2022

Originating out of France, this action thriller movie is based on the 2014 Korean movie called A Hard Day.

10. Against The Ice

Top 10 Points: 7,516 points

Netflix Hourly Data: 43,460,000 million hours watched between February 27th and March 13th, 2022.

Released on Netflix: March 2nd, 2022

This tense thriller stars Game of Thrones’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole and is set back in the early 1900s following an expedition gone awry in Greenland.

The critical consensus for the movie according to RottenTomatoes is as follows:

“Against the Ice isn’t the most original or exciting wilderness thriller, but viewers in search of man-versus-nature entertainment could easily do worse.”

We’ll keep this post updated over time so keep it bookmarked.