New Poster and Artwork Revealed for ‘Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew’ Ahead of Trailer Drop

Netflix has unveiled the first poster for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew on social media, setting up the first look trailer that’s confrimed to drop tomorrow, October 13th, and expected at 2 PM ET (7 PM BST).

It’s been a busy few weeks for Narnia fans, and this is the first major piece of marketing to come directly from Netflix since Empire’s world-exclusive run of reveals last month.

What’s on the new poster?

The poster is dominated by a huge silhouette of Aslan in profile, his mane trailing off into the stars. His shadow fills almost the entire frame, with the cosmos itself appearing to sit inside the Great Lion, a clever nod to the story’s central moment, where Aslan sings Narnia into existence.

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At the center of the artwork, two small riders soar on a winged horse through a burst of prismatic light. Readers of the book will immediately clock this as Digory and Polly aboard Fledge (formerly Strawberry, the London cab horse), who carries the children on their journey west in the novel.

Sitting above it all is a simple tagline: “A Universe Begins.” Below, the poster carries the same “A Film by Greta Gerwig” billing and Narnia wordmark from the official logo reveal, alongside “Only in Theaters February 12” and an “Experience it in IMAX” credit, a reminder that Netflix is treating this as a full-blown theatrical event.

Alongside the poster, Netflix has also uploaded new widescreen artwork to the movie’s official title page. It’s a horizontal take on the same imagery, with Aslan’s silhouette pushed to the right of the frame and the left side opened up into a swirling, marbled nebula of blues, lilacs, and creams that look almost like paint poured into water. It’s a far cry from the grounded, earthy look of the Walden Media/Disney trilogy and fits squarely into the cosmic, “creation of the world” angle Gerwig has been talking up.

A busy few weeks courtesy of Empire

The poster follows a multi-day Empire exclusive in September that gave us our first real look at the film (we’ve covered the biggest hints and news from that here). Empire’s world-exclusive first look also officially confirmed one of the most hotly debated casting rumors in recent Netflix history: Meryl Streep will indeed be voicing Aslan. As we reported at the time, Aslan’s new look is heavily inspired by none other than David Bowie, with this iteration of Aslan featuring heterochromia and distinctive red facial stripes as a direct homage to the singer.

Empire also produced an exclusive subscriber cover showing Aslan creating Narnia itself, from concept artist Jaime Jones. The following day brought first-look images of the film’s two central villains: Daniel Craig as the scheming Uncle Andrew Ketterley and Emma Mackey as the sorceress Jadis. Craig’s disheveled magician is surrounded by glowing beakers and light-bending apparatus in his cluttered study, while Mackey’s Jadis wears a glam-rock-inspired costume built around shimmering, armor-like fabric.

The full magazine issue was packed with even more. Gerwig described her take on the story as a rock opera, nodding to David Bowie and The Who, and the film moves the timeline of The Magician’s Nephew to the 1950s rather than the book’s 1900 setting. Gerwig also gave Uncle Andrew a memorable description, calling him “the stupidest magician in the world who actually made magic.” And in a fun aside, Streep recorded her brief vocal cameo in Project Hail Mary in between sessions for her role as Aslan.

For a full rundown of who’s who, check out our Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew cast list and character breakdowns. The cast includes David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma.

When is Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew released?

As a quick refresher, the film was pushed out of 2026 in exchange for a proper theatrical run. It opens in theaters on February 12, 2027, with IMAX sneak previews beginning February 10, and streams on Netflix April 2, 2027. That makes for a seven-week (49-day) exclusive theatrical window, the longest in Netflix history, at least for an English language film of this scale. Sony Pictures Entertainment will distribute the film outside North America.

We’ll have the trailer for you as soon as it lands, along with a full breakdown. In the meantime, catch up on everything we know about Netflix’s Narnia.

What do you make of the first poster for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew? Let us know in the comments.