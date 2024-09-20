New Games Unveiled for Netflix Geeked Week: Civilization VI, Street Fighter IV CE, & Blood Line: Rebel Moon

Geeked Week Live is in full swing, and we just got our first looks at a slew of upcoming Netflix Games, including the announcements of two new titles soon to join the roster.

Starting with those brand new games, we start with Civilization VI , developed by Aspyr Media, Inc. and currently available on the app stores, albeit with a paywall after you turn 60. This new iteration on Netflix will come completely ad-free and with 0 paywalls. The turn-based strategy game is one of the most popular in the genre (with a seventh iteration released early next year), with you being able to start a small village and eventually get to the point where you can nuke Ghandi. Beautiful.

Street Fighter IV CE, which is available for free on the app stores, is another game getting the Netflix treatment. The popular game sees you taking control of 32 world warriors and testing your mettle against players from around the world.

Blood Line: Rebel Moon Game

We’ve known a Rebel Moon game (or two – long story – too little time) was coming to Netflix, and Zack Snyder, who is attending Geeked Week to celebrate the launch of Twilight of The Gods, gave us a brand spanking new tour of the new game.

Developed by Super Evil Megacorp (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, Catalyst Black, Vainglory), the new co-op action game is set to arrive sometime in 2025. In it, you play the role of a rebel picking between classes to take the fight to the Motherworld.

Those were the major new game announcements throughout the event, although we also received updates on a few more titles in

Firstly, we got an expanded look at the new Squid Game mobile game titled Squid Game: Unleashed courtesy of some gameplay by Avatar: The Last Airbender stars Dallas Liu and Ian Ousley. The game, developed by Netflix’s internal game studio Boss Fight, is essentially Netflix’s equivalent of the party game Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. There is still no release date for this just yet, but given that season 2 is landing on December 26th, the chances are we’re getting it very close to then.

The new synopsis for the game reads as follows:

“A 32-player party royale showdown featuring challenges fans will recognize from the hit series (and some new ones). Team up with friends, face off against enemies, and race through deadly obstacles to prove your skills and claim ultimate glory. Dominate the competition and unlock rewards through daily missions and themed events inspired by the Squid Game universe.”

Finally, a new sizzle reel gave us a glimpse at some previously announced Netflix Games including: Carmen Sandiego, Chicken Run: Eggstraction, Don’t Starve Together, Tales of the Shire, and Lab Rat.

That’s all the big game announcements from Geeked Week – what are you most looking forward to play? Let us know in the comments.