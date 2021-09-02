Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix in October 2021

Every year April and October are typically the two busiest months of the year for Netflix. This is due in part to the number of licenses that are up for renewal during those months, which is why we’re already seeing a large number of titles scheduled to leave Netflix in October 2021.

If you aren’t in the United States and live elsewhere, you can keep track of the removals in regions such as the UK, Australia, and Canada on our leaving soon page.

Just in case you missed any of the big removals in September 2021, we’ve been keeping track of everything leaving last month too.

Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix on October 1st, 2021:

2012 (2009)

An Ordinary Man (2017)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Guys (1 Season)

Bathinda Express (2016)

Be With Me (1 Season)

Be With You (1 Season)

Beyblade Burst (1 Season)

Black ’47 (2018)

The Black Prince (2017)

Braven (2018)

Cheese in the Trap (1 Season)

Chicago Typewriter (1 Season)

Cleverman (1 Season)

College Romance (1 Season)

Congo (1995)

The Death of Stalin (2017)

Domestic Disturbance (2001)

Dushman (2017)

Engineering Girls (1 Season)

Evil (1 Season)

Fall in Love with Me (1 Season)

First Kiss (208)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Freedom at Midnight (2018)

Fun With Dick & Jane (2005)

Generation Iron 2 (2017)

Girls Hostel (1 Season)

Haani (2013)

Happy Go Lucky (2014)

Harud (2010)

Inmates (1 Season)

Insidious (2010)

Jatt James Bond (2014)

Judge Singh LLB (2015)

The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

The Karate Kid (1984)

Khido Khundi (2018)

Killer Women with Piers Morgan (1 Season)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda (2011)

Let’s Eat (2013)

Let’s Eat 2 (2015)

The Liar and His Lover (1 Season)

Lock (2016)

Love Cheque Charge (1 Season)

Love Me As I Am (2015)

Maniac (1 Season)

Man with a Plan (2020)

Motor Mitraan Di (2016)

Much Ado About Nothing (2016)

Murder Maps (2 Seasons)

Murphy’s Law of Love (1 Season)

My Big Night (2015)

Nasha (2013)

Naughty Jatts (2013)

Needhi Singh (2016)

Never Back Down (2008)

Noddy Toyland Detective (1 Season)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Oh My Ghost (1 Season)

Ordinary Heroes (1 Season)

Peace Heaven (2016)

The Pianist (2002)

Prom Night (2008)

The Queen (2006)

Reply 1988 (1 Season)

Reply 1994 (1 Season)

Reply 1997 (1 Season)

Saadey CM Saab (2015)

Sat Shri Akaal England (2017)

Seabiscuit (2003)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Snow Day (2000)

Someone Like You (1 Season)

Star Trek (3 Seasons)

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek: Enterprise (4 Seasons)

Star Trek: Voyager (7 Seasons)

Strong (1 Season)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

Three Wives One Husband (1 Season)

Tiger (2016)

Tunnel (1 Season)

Umrika (2015)

The Unicorn (2019)

Welcome Mr. President (2013)

When I See You Again (1 Season)

World War 2 in Colour (1 Season)

Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay (2016)

