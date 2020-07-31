Netflix Top 10 Movie & Series Around the World: July 2020

Netflix’s top 10 feature allows us to track what’s popular on Netflix all around the world and below, we’ll be taking a look at the biggest TV series and movies on Netflix including a combined global list but we’ll also be taking a look at the United States, the United Kingdom, and a few other regions too.
Thanks to exclusive data to What’s on Netflix from FlixPatrol, we can report what’s been trending on Netflix in the United States and around the world for the month of July 2020. That means we’re able to expand hugely on our list from last month.
As always, you can find daily lists of what’s popular all around the world via our most popular on Netflix hub (with plans to expand that over time). You can also search for titles using our main search and we’ll list how many days it’s been in the top 10 too.
Trialling this new little feature – when searching for a show on our search engine, we'll now show you how many days it featured in the top 10! pic.twitter.com/eEofkQ66v9
— Kasey Moore (@kasey__moore) July 29, 2020
Let’s get straight into the data!
Global Top 10 Movies and TV Series
365 Days did it again for the second month in a row. It’s unquestionably been Netflix’s biggest movie hit of the summer.
Note: with global data, you often see the list dominated by Netflix Originals. The reason for this is that they’re added to Netflix globally whereas most licensed content is limited.
Top 10 Movies Globally on Netflix
- 365 Days
- The Old Guard
- Desperados
- MILF
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Fatal Affair
- The Kissing Booth
- Feel the Beat
- The F**k-It List
Top 10 TV Series Globally on Netflix
- Dark
- Warrior Nun
- Cursed
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Dark Desire
- Snowpiercer
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- All For Love
- It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
- The Business of Drugs
United States Top 10 Movies and TV Series for July 2020
Hopping to the United States, the licensed pickup of The Lorax consistently ranked well throughout the month and earned it top spot. Illumination’s Despicable Me also once again did well too at number 7.
The Old Guard (predicted to hit 72M views globally) came in at number 2 in the US.
Unsolved Mysteries sits at the top of the TV series list accruing 197 points compared with Zac Efron’s docu-series 145 points.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix US
- The Lorax
- The Old Guard
- Desperados
- 365 Days
- How Do You Know
- Fatal Affair
- Despicable Me
- Patriots Day
- The Town
- Only
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- Warrior Nun
- Cursed
- Floor is Lava
- Dark Desire
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- The Last Dance
- Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
United Kingdom Top 10 Movies and TV Series for July 2020
The United Kingdom lists are headlined by The Old Guard and Unsolved Mysteries respectively.
The Netflix International Original Snowpiercer did well in the UK with new episodes releasing weekly. In addition, The Sinner did well on the TV list. The major licensed movies that did well in the UK were 365 Days as well as The Equalizer 2.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK
- The Old Guard
- 365 Days
- The Equalizer 2
- Vacation
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- The Lorax
- Fatal Affair
- RocknRolla
- The Kissing Booth 2
Top 10 TV Series on Netflix UK
- Unsolved Mysteries
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- Warrior Nun
- The Sinner
- Cursed
- Floor is Lava
- Snowpiercer
- The Business of Drugs
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- Indian Matchmaking
Now let’s run through other countries:
Netflix Canada Top 10s for July 2020
|Position
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|The Old Guard
|Unsolved Mysteries
|2
|The Gentlemen
|Sons of Anarchy
|3
|Overboard
|Down to Earth with Zac Efron
|4
|Crazy Rich Asians
|Warrior Nun
|5
|Desperados
|Cursed
|6
|Zodiac
|Indian Matchmaking
|7
|Legally Blonde
|The Baby-Sitters Club
|8
|The Kissing Booth 2
|Floor is Lava
|9
|Tomb Raider
|Snowpiercer
|10
|Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
|The Business of Drugs
Netflix Australia Top 10s for July 2020
|Position
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|The Old Guard
|Warrior Nun
|2
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Unsolved Mysteries
|3
|The Lorax
|The Sinner
|4
|The Grinch
|Cursed
|5
|Line of Duty
|The Baby-Sitters Club
|6
|I Feel Pretty
|Snowpiercer
|7
|Mortal Engines
|Suits
|8
|Desperados
|The Business of Drugs
|9
|The House
|Floor is Lava
|10
|365 Days
|Indian Matchmaking
Netflix Mexico Top 10s for July 2020
|Position
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|365 Days
|Yo soy Betty la fea
|2
|American Assassin
|Dark
|3
|The Old Guard
|Dark Desire
|4
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Anne with an E
|5
|Baby Driver
|Unsolved Mysteries
|6
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|Cursed
|7
|The Little Rascals
|El Dragón: Return of a Warrior
|8
|Parker
|Down to Earth with Zac Efron
|9
|MILF
|All For Love
|10
|The Holiday
|Warrior Nun
Netflix Germany Top 10s for July 2020
|Position
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|365 Days
|The Blacklist
|2
|The Old Guard
|Dark
|3
|The Equalizer 2
|Modern Family
|4
|In The Deep
|Warrior Nun
|5
|The Wolf of Wall Street
|Cursed
|6
|Desperados
|Suits
|7
|Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
|How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
|8
|Slender Man
|Snowpiercer
|9
|Parker
|The Order
|10
|DJ Cinderella
|Unsolved Mysteries
Netflix France Top 10s for July 2020
|Position
|Movies
|TV Series
|1
|365 Days
|H
|2
|The Old Guard
|Warrior Nun
|3
|DJ Cinderella
|Snowpiercer
|4
|Fatal Affair
|Dark
|5
|The Transporter Refueled
|Cursed
|6
|Desperados
|Cable Girls
|7
|Love
|Dynasty
|8
|Dunkirk
|Dark Desire
|9
|The Kissing Booth
|How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
|10
|La Colle
|Suits
Disclaimer: these lists are populated by assigning point values on titles on a daily basis. Data is between July 1st, 2020 and July 31st, 2020. Top 10s don’t necessarily equate to more views and titles added later in the month have few chances to rank higher throughout the month.