Netflix Top 10 Movie & Series Around the World: July 2020

Netflix’s top 10 feature allows us to track what’s popular on Netflix all around the world and below, we’ll be taking a look at the biggest TV series and movies on Netflix including a combined global list but we’ll also be taking a look at the United States, the United Kingdom, and a few other regions too.

Thanks to exclusive data to What’s on Netflix from FlixPatrol, we can report what’s been trending on Netflix in the United States and around the world for the month of July 2020. That means we’re able to expand hugely on our list from last month.

As always, you can find daily lists of what’s popular all around the world via our most popular on Netflix hub (with plans to expand that over time). You can also search for titles using our main search and we’ll list how many days it’s been in the top 10 too.

Trialling this new little feature – when searching for a show on our search engine, we'll now show you how many days it featured in the top 10! pic.twitter.com/eEofkQ66v9 — Kasey Moore (@kasey__moore) July 29, 2020

Let’s get straight into the data!

Global Top 10 Movies and TV Series

365 Days did it again for the second month in a row. It’s unquestionably been Netflix’s biggest movie hit of the summer.

Note: with global data, you often see the list dominated by Netflix Originals. The reason for this is that they’re added to Netflix globally whereas most licensed content is limited.

Top 10 Movies Globally on Netflix

365 Days The Old Guard Desperados MILF The Kissing Booth 2 Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Fatal Affair The Kissing Booth Feel the Beat The F**k-It List

Top 10 TV Series Globally on Netflix

Dark Warrior Nun Cursed Unsolved Mysteries Dark Desire Snowpiercer Down to Earth with Zac Efron All For Love It’s Okay to Not Be Okay The Business of Drugs

United States Top 10 Movies and TV Series for July 2020

Hopping to the United States, the licensed pickup of The Lorax consistently ranked well throughout the month and earned it top spot. Illumination’s Despicable Me also once again did well too at number 7.

The Old Guard (predicted to hit 72M views globally) came in at number 2 in the US.

Unsolved Mysteries sits at the top of the TV series list accruing 197 points compared with Zac Efron’s docu-series 145 points.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

The Lorax The Old Guard Desperados 365 Days How Do You Know Fatal Affair Despicable Me Patriots Day The Town Only

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

Unsolved Mysteries Down to Earth with Zac Efron Warrior Nun Cursed Floor is Lava Dark Desire The Baby-Sitters Club The Last Dance Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

United Kingdom Top 10 Movies and TV Series for July 2020

The United Kingdom lists are headlined by The Old Guard and Unsolved Mysteries respectively.

The Netflix International Original Snowpiercer did well in the UK with new episodes releasing weekly. In addition, The Sinner did well on the TV list. The major licensed movies that did well in the UK were 365 Days as well as The Equalizer 2.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK

The Old Guard 365 Days The Equalizer 2 Vacation Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Mission: Impossible – Fallout The Lorax Fatal Affair RocknRolla The Kissing Booth 2

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix UK

Unsolved Mysteries Down to Earth with Zac Efron Warrior Nun The Sinner Cursed Floor is Lava Snowpiercer The Business of Drugs Fear City: New York vs The Mafia Indian Matchmaking

Now let’s run through other countries:

Netflix Canada Top 10s for July 2020

Position Movies TV Series 1 The Old Guard Unsolved Mysteries 2 The Gentlemen Sons of Anarchy 3 Overboard Down to Earth with Zac Efron 4 Crazy Rich Asians Warrior Nun 5 Desperados Cursed 6 Zodiac Indian Matchmaking 7 Legally Blonde The Baby-Sitters Club 8 The Kissing Booth 2 Floor is Lava 9 Tomb Raider Snowpiercer 10 Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga The Business of Drugs

Netflix Australia Top 10s for July 2020

Position Movies TV Series 1 The Old Guard Warrior Nun 2 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Unsolved Mysteries 3 The Lorax The Sinner 4 The Grinch Cursed 5 Line of Duty The Baby-Sitters Club 6 I Feel Pretty Snowpiercer 7 Mortal Engines Suits 8 Desperados The Business of Drugs 9 The House Floor is Lava 10 365 Days Indian Matchmaking

Netflix Mexico Top 10s for July 2020

Position Movies TV Series 1 365 Days Yo soy Betty la fea 2 American Assassin Dark 3 The Old Guard Dark Desire 4 Spider-Man: Homecoming Anne with an E 5 Baby Driver Unsolved Mysteries 6 How the Grinch Stole Christmas Cursed 7 The Little Rascals El Dragón: Return of a Warrior 8 Parker Down to Earth with Zac Efron 9 MILF All For Love 10 The Holiday Warrior Nun

Netflix Germany Top 10s for July 2020

Position Movies TV Series 1 365 Days The Blacklist 2 The Old Guard Dark 3 The Equalizer 2 Modern Family 4 In The Deep Warrior Nun 5 The Wolf of Wall Street Cursed 6 Desperados Suits 7 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) 8 Slender Man Snowpiercer 9 Parker The Order 10 DJ Cinderella Unsolved Mysteries

Netflix France Top 10s for July 2020

Position Movies TV Series 1 365 Days H 2 The Old Guard Warrior Nun 3 DJ Cinderella Snowpiercer 4 Fatal Affair Dark 5 The Transporter Refueled Cursed 6 Desperados Cable Girls 7 Love Dynasty 8 Dunkirk Dark Desire 9 The Kissing Booth How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) 10 La Colle Suits

Disclaimer: these lists are populated by assigning point values on titles on a daily basis. Data is between July 1st, 2020 and July 31st, 2020. Top 10s don’t necessarily equate to more views and titles added later in the month have few chances to rank higher throughout the month.