Netflix Top 10 Movie & Series Around the World: July 2020

by @kasey__moore on July 31, 2020, 7:45 am EST

Netflix’s top 10 feature allows us to track what’s popular on Netflix all around the world and below, we’ll be taking a look at the biggest TV series and movies on Netflix including a combined global list but we’ll also be taking a look at the United States, the United Kingdom, and a few other regions too.

Thanks to exclusive data to What’s on Netflix from FlixPatrol, we can report what’s been trending on Netflix in the United States and around the world for the month of July 2020. That means we’re able to expand hugely on our list from last month.

As always, you can find daily lists of what’s popular all around the world via our most popular on Netflix hub (with plans to expand that over time). You can also search for titles using our main search and we’ll list how many days it’s been in the top 10 too.

Let’s get straight into the data!

Global Top 10 Movies and TV Series

365 Days did it again for the second month in a row. It’s unquestionably been Netflix’s biggest movie hit of the summer.

Note: with global data, you often see the list dominated by Netflix Originals. The reason for this is that they’re added to Netflix globally whereas most licensed content is limited.

Top 10 Movies Globally on Netflix

  1. 365 Days
  2. The Old Guard
  3. Desperados
  4. MILF
  5. The Kissing Booth 2
  6. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  7. Fatal Affair
  8. The Kissing Booth
  9. Feel the Beat
  10. The F**k-It List

Top 10 TV Series Globally on Netflix

  1. Dark
  2. Warrior Nun
  3. Cursed
  4. Unsolved Mysteries
  5. Dark Desire
  6. Snowpiercer
  7. Down to Earth with Zac Efron
  8. All For Love
  9. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay
  10. The Business of Drugs

United States Top 10 Movies and TV Series for July 2020

Hopping to the United States, the licensed pickup of The Lorax consistently ranked well throughout the month and earned it top spot. Illumination’s Despicable Me also once again did well too at number 7.

The Old Guard (predicted to hit 72M views globally) came in at number 2 in the US.

Unsolved Mysteries sits at the top of the TV series list accruing 197 points compared with Zac Efron’s docu-series 145 points.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US

  1. The Lorax
  2. The Old Guard
  3. Desperados
  4. 365 Days
  5. How Do You Know
  6. Fatal Affair
  7. Despicable Me
  8. Patriots Day
  9. The Town
  10. Only

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix US

  1. Unsolved Mysteries
  2. Down to Earth with Zac Efron
  3. Warrior Nun
  4. Cursed
  5. Floor is Lava
  6. Dark Desire
  7. The Baby-Sitters Club
  8. The Last Dance
  9. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich
  10. Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

United Kingdom Top 10 Movies and TV Series for July 2020

The United Kingdom lists are headlined by The Old Guard and Unsolved Mysteries respectively.

The Netflix International Original Snowpiercer did well in the UK with new episodes releasing weekly. In addition, The Sinner did well on the TV list. The major licensed movies that did well in the UK were 365 Days as well as The Equalizer 2.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK

  1. The Old Guard
  2. 365 Days
  3. The Equalizer 2
  4. Vacation
  5. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
  6. Mission: Impossible – Fallout
  7. The Lorax
  8. Fatal Affair
  9. RocknRolla
  10. The Kissing Booth 2

Top 10 TV Series on Netflix UK

  1. Unsolved Mysteries
  2. Down to Earth with Zac Efron
  3. Warrior Nun
  4. The Sinner
  5. Cursed
  6. Floor is Lava
  7. Snowpiercer
  8. The Business of Drugs
  9. Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
  10. Indian Matchmaking

Now let’s run through other countries:

Netflix Canada Top 10s for July 2020

PositionMoviesTV Series
1The Old GuardUnsolved Mysteries
2The GentlemenSons of Anarchy
3OverboardDown to Earth with Zac Efron
4Crazy Rich AsiansWarrior Nun
5DesperadosCursed
6ZodiacIndian Matchmaking
7Legally BlondeThe Baby-Sitters Club
8The Kissing Booth 2Floor is Lava
9Tomb RaiderSnowpiercer
10Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire SagaThe Business of Drugs

Netflix Australia Top 10s for July 2020

PositionMoviesTV Series
1The Old GuardWarrior Nun
2Jumanji: Welcome to the JungleUnsolved Mysteries
3The LoraxThe Sinner
4The GrinchCursed
5Line of DutyThe Baby-Sitters Club
6I Feel PrettySnowpiercer
7Mortal EnginesSuits
8DesperadosThe Business of Drugs
9The HouseFloor is Lava
10365 DaysIndian Matchmaking

Netflix Mexico Top 10s for July 2020

PositionMoviesTV Series
1365 DaysYo soy Betty la fea
2American AssassinDark
3The Old GuardDark Desire
4Spider-Man: HomecomingAnne with an E
5Baby DriverUnsolved Mysteries
6How the Grinch Stole ChristmasCursed
7The Little RascalsEl Dragón: Return of a Warrior
8ParkerDown to Earth with Zac Efron
9MILFAll For Love
10The HolidayWarrior Nun

Netflix Germany Top 10s for July 2020

PositionMoviesTV Series
1365 DaysThe Blacklist
2The Old GuardDark
3The Equalizer 2Modern Family
4In The DeepWarrior Nun
5The Wolf of Wall StreetCursed
6DesperadosSuits
7Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of GrindelwaldHow to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
8Slender ManSnowpiercer
9ParkerThe Order
10DJ CinderellaUnsolved Mysteries

Netflix France Top 10s for July 2020

PositionMoviesTV Series
1365 DaysH
2The Old GuardWarrior Nun
3DJ CinderellaSnowpiercer
4Fatal AffairDark
5The Transporter RefueledCursed
6DesperadosCable Girls
7LoveDynasty
8DunkirkDark Desire
9The Kissing BoothHow to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)
10La ColleSuits

Disclaimer: these lists are populated by assigning point values on titles on a daily basis. Data is between July 1st, 2020 and July 31st, 2020. Top 10s don’t necessarily equate to more views and titles added later in the month have few chances to rank higher throughout the month. 

