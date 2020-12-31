New Indian Movies & TV Series on Netflix: December 2020

Netflix took a step toward diversifying its Original Indian content — most of which is in Hindi — with the release of a collection of short films in Tamil. And comedian Vir Das got his second Original stand-up special of the year, this one filmed entirely during the quarantine. Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in December 2020.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: December 2020

Torbaaz (2020)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 133 Minutes

Director: Girish Malik

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev

Genre: Drama, Sports | Added to Netflix: December 11

Sanjay Dutt plays a grieving husband and father who tries to overcome his loss by training children at a refugee camp in Afghanistan to play cricket. But a local warlord wants to use the same children as suicide bombers to attack occupying forces from the West. Torbaaz was originally scheduled to release theatrically before Netflix picked it up.

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) N

Language: English

Runtime: 50 Minutes

Director: Vir Das

Cast: Vir Das

Genre: Standup Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 16

When the pandemic shuttered live performance venues, Vir Das began hosting charity comedy shows on Zoom. Those Zoom shows, plus footage Das recorded of himself in his apartment, make up Outside In – The Lockdown Special. It’s unique for a stand-up special in that it’s just Das interacting with a couple dozen viewers at a time. He roasts one youthful fan for looking “like you just finished the last page of The Deathly Hallows” and tries to give another tech support when the guy can’t figure out how to turn on his camera. It’s heartfelt and funny.

AK vs AK (2020) N

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 109 Minutes

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Sonam Kapoor

Genre: Dark Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 24

Director Anurag Kashyap and superstar actor Anil Kapoor play twisted versions of themselves in the faux-documentary black comedy AK vs AK. Nursing a decade-old grudge against Anil for turning down a film project, Anurag aims to capture Anil’s most authentic performance ever — by kidnapping Anil’s daughter Sonam and recording the father’s frantic search. It helps to be a Bollywood fan in order to appreciate some of industry references and recognize actual members of Anil’s family playing themselves (his son Harsh is hysterical in the film). But it’s an interesting premise that’s cleverly shot, so even outsiders should find something to enjoy.

Apaharan (2005)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 161 Minutes

Director: Prakash Jha

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu, Nana Patekar

Genre: Crime Thriller | Added to Netflix: December 30

Apaharan examines the intersection of politics and the criminal underworld in the state of Bihar. Ajay Devgn plays a young man who fails to live up to his activist father’s ideals, and instead finds himself drawn into a web of crime and murder.

Bluffmaster (2005)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 128 Minutes

Director: Rohan Sippy

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh

Genre: Crime Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 30

A conman’s life falls apart when his fiancée learns the truth about his profession. When he’s diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, the conman decides to use his skills for good, helping a young man recover money that was swindled from his family. Bluffmaster is a remake of the 2000 Argentinian film Nine Queens.

Bobby Jasoos (2014)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 116 Minutes

Director: Samar Shaikh

Cast: Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal, Supriya Pathak

Genre: Comedy, Family Drama | Added to Netflix: December 30

30-year-old Bobby (Vidya Balan) wants nothing more than to be a detective, despite her conservative father’s objections. When a rich man hires Bobby to track down a young woman with a distinctive birthmark, Bobby jumps at the chance to prove herself. The film’s love story is cute, but the real treat is watching Bobby don various funny disguises as she works her case.

Gangaajal (2003)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 148 Minutes

Director: Prakash Jha

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Gracy Singh, Mohan Agashe

Genre: Crime Drama | Added to Netflix: December 30

A determined police officer is posted to a small town known for its high crime rate. The town is under the sway of a brutal don, whose cruelty inspires similarly gruesome retribution by the newly emboldened police force. The “holy water” referred to by the title is a local euphemism for acid that’s poured into the eyes of anyone who defies the police.

New Indian TV Series on Netflix: December 2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (2020) N

Language: Hindi & English

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Dolly Singh, Ravi Patel

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: December 4

Swara Bhaskar plays Beanie: a bride who runs away from her own wedding, veering off the predictable path to pursue her dream of becoming a stand-up comic. American comedian and actor Ravi Patel from the hilarious documentary Meet the Patels created and co-stars in Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, which was titled Messy in some of Netflix’s early promotions for the show.

Paava Kadhaigal (2020) N

Language: Tamil

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 4

Directors: Sudha Kongara, Vignesh Shivan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetrimaaran

Cast: Prakash Raj, Anjali, Kalki Koechlin, Simran

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: December 18

Paava Kadhaigal was promoted as an omnibus movie and even opens with a graphic that reads “A Netflix Original Film,” but the service ultimately released the anthology as four stand-alone episodes. The heart-wrenching and sometimes violent short films explore romantic love and the disproportionate burden placed on women and LGBTQ people to uphold family honor.

Which of the newly added Indian movies will you be watching? Let us know in the comments