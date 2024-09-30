Biggest Indian Blockbusters Streaming on Netflix

Some of India’s all-time most significant box office hits are streaming on Netflix. Though Netflix has built an impressive catalog of Original Indian movies over the years, most of its Indian collection is still made of theatrical acquisitions. Among those theatrical releases are some of the highest-earning Indian films of all time.

Based on Wikipedia’s “List of highest-grossing Indian films“—which is regularly updated based on worldwide box office collections—Netflix currently has the streaming rights to 15 of the 50 biggest Indian global hits.

The list includes movies originally made in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Yet, for almost every non-Hindi film on the list, Netflix only paid for the streaming rights to the Hindi-dubbed versions of the films, while the original language versions stream elsewhere.

Global box office information isn’t always available (or reliable), so many of the figures cited in the Wikipedia list are ranges of earnings rather than hard numbers. The ranges themselves can be pretty broad, so know that these totals are approximations. We’ve converted the amounts from Indian rupees to US dollars based on the current exchange rate, rounding to the nearest million.

Here are the biggest Indian box office hits streaming on Netflix.

RRR (2022)

Rank: 3

Worldwide gross: $142-143 million

Languages available: Hindi, English, Portuguese, Spanish, & Turkish

Cast: Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

The epic period drama RRR — which imagines what could have happened had two famed Indian revolutionaries teamed up to fight British colonizers — became a global sensation thanks to its inventive action sequences and its catchy signature track “Naatu Naatu,” which won an Oscar for Best Original Song. Its Netflix debut on May 20, 2022 helped to create enough demand that the film re-released in theaters in multiple countries for those who missed their first chance to see it on the big screen. There really is nothing else quite like RRR.

Jawan (2023)

Rank: 5

Worldwide gross: $137-139 million

Languages available: Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

Director: Atlee

Demand for Shah Rukh Khan’s vigilante action flick Jawan was so high that it crashed ticketing sites when it released in theaters. It premiered on over 10,000 screens worldwide. The film itself is totally over-the-top and a ton of fun, especially since it features Khan in a double role as a pair of father and son corruption fighters.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Rank: 7

Worldwide gross: $123-143 million

Language available: Hindi

Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan

Director: Nag Ashwin

The dystopian sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD was the first Indian film to be presented at Comic-Con in San Diego. It became the fastest Indian film to cross $1 million in advanced ticket sales in the United States. A sequel to the star-studded film is in the works but won’t be out for a few years.

Animal (2023)

Rank: 8

Worldwide gross: $110 million

Languages available: Hindi, English, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, & Telugu

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Animal topped the global box office the weekend it opened, and it ranked in the Top 10 in 17 countries in its second week on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor’s revenge drama about a son’s unhealthy obsession with his father was divisive for its graphic violence and misogyny, but that didn’t stop it from spawning a sequel (due in 2027 at the earliest).

PK (2014)

Rank: 12

Worldwide gross: $90-92 million

Language available: Hindi

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Director Rajkumar Hirani’s hilarious satire about a stranded alien trying to make sense of conflicting human religious customs was the first Indian movie to earn more than $100 million worldwide. PK was also the first Hindi film shot in Belgium!

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023)

Rank: 15

Worldwide gross: $74-84 million

Languages available: Telugu, English, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Cast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruthi Haasan

Director: Prashanth Neel

This is the second dystopian action flick starring Prabhas to appear on the list (the other being Kalki 2898 AD). Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is the rare film where Netflix purchased all of the streaming rights except for the Hindi-dubbed version. Part 2 is expected sometime in 2025.

Leo (2023)

Rank: 19

Worldwide gross: $71-74 million

Languages available: Tamil, Hindi, & Telugu

Cast: Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

This Leo is based on the David Cronenberg thriller A History of Violence and is not to be confused with the Netflix Original animated flick Leo starring Adam Sandler.

Sanju (2018)

Rank: 20

Worldwide gross: $69-70 million

Language available: Hindi

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Sanjay Dutt features in three of the movies already listed above (including a cameo in Jawan), but this biographical film is actually about him! The weekend Sanju opened in Dubai, the local government allowed theaters to stay open 24 hours in order to help with crowd management.

Dunki (2023)

Rank: 25

Worldwide gross: $56 million

Languages available: Hindi, Portuguese, & Spanish

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Dunki is the first collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, both of whom appear on this list multiple times. Before the comedy-drama about immigration even opened in theaters, it had already earned almost twice its budget in deals for its streaming, satellite, and music rights.

Saaho (2019)

Rank: 30

Worldwide gross: $50-52 million

Language available: Hindi

Cast: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff

Director: Sujeeth

Saaho was filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, marking Prabhas’s first time acting in Hindi and Shraddha Kapoor’s first time acting in Telugu. Netflix has the streaming rights to the Hindi version of this action flick about undercover officers hunting a master thief.

Kantara (2022)

Rank: 35

Worldwide gross: $47-48 million

Languages available: Hindi & English

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Kishore Kumar G., Achyuth Kumar

Director: Rishab Shetty

Director and star Rishab Shetty’s movie about the conflict between humans and nature was such a hit when it released in its original Kannada that dubbed versions in a host of other Indian languages — including the Hindi version streaming on Netflix — were added to theaters weeks after its debut. Kantara was the first Kannada film to release in Vietnam.

Kabir Singh (2019)

Rank: 37

Worldwide gross: $45 million

Language available: Hindi

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi

Director: Sandeep Reddy Varma

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Varma’s previous Hindi hit Kabir Singh is a Hindi remake of his problematic Telugu romantic drama Arjun Reddy.

Dilwale (2015)

Rank: 38

Worldwide gross: $44-$45 million

Language available: Hindi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan

Director: Rohit Shetty

This rom-com action flick about sibling rivalry—which pairs Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol for the seventh time onscreen—remains the highest-grossing Indian movie in Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, the West Indies, and South Africa.

Adipurush (2023)

Rank: 45

Worldwide gross: $42 million

Language available: Hindi

Cast: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan

Like Prabhas’s 2019 film Saaho, the mythological action film Adipurush was also filmed simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Netflix has the streaming rights to the Hindi version.

Happy New Year (2014)

Rank: 49

Worldwide gross: $41-46 million

Language available: Hindi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani

Director: Farah Khan

Ten years after its debut, the heist comedy Happy New Year is still the highest-grossing Indian movie in Lebanon. With steamy dance numbers like “Lovely,” can you blame them?

Which of these Indian blockbusters is your favorite? Which are you excited to check out? Let us know in the comments below!