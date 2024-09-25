‘No Good Deed’: Netflix Series Starring Lisa Kudrow and Linda Cardellini Set For December 2024 Release

Netflix has teamed up with writer and comedian Liz Feldman, the creator of Dead to Me, for her second comedy series on the platform, No Good Deed. The series will follow three very different families vying to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa, but unbeknownst to them the villa is actually haunted. The new series drops sometime globally on the streamer in December 2024.

Liz Feldman, who is also the creator of Netflix’s Dead to Me, will serve as showrunner, write and produce. Also producing is Will Ferrell, who may at a later point even be cast in the project. Silver Tree will direct the pilot as well as other episodes. Tree’s credits include Dead to Me, You, Shameless, Suits, and more.

Liz Feldman said in a statement about working on the series for Netflix:

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

According to a profile on the show by Entertainment Weekly, the show was conceived during the final season of Dead to Me and ironically enough, there’s a reunion of sorts taking place in this series. Feldman states that the series is inspired by her own house-hunting adventures, saying, “I was so sick of looking at our walls when we were on lockdown,” she shares. “We saw over 50 houses, and every time we walked into a new house, there was some deep and really intriguing story behind each family. I realized every house has its secrets.”

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, added at the time the project was announced:

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced. She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”

No Good Deed is also produced by Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, as well as Christie Smith and Silver Tree. Here’s what else we know about Netflix’s No Good Deed:

What’s the plot of No Good Deed?

Here’s the official logline for Netflix’s No Good Deed:

“The story follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.”

Who is cast in No Good Deed?

The cast for No Good Deed features nine main names in series regular roles, with a further seven in recurring roles and many guest actors, too. Let’s begin with those series regulars:

Linda Cardellini (Freaks and Geeks, Dead to Me) as Margo Starling “A perfectly coiffed status seeker with buried secrets to spare. Margo knows how to get what she wants –—and what she wants is the in-demand Morgan house so she can flip it for profit with her lover, a high-end developer.”

(Freaks and Geeks, Dead to Me) as Margo Starling O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Widow) as Dennis “A tirelessly upbeat, deeply anxious, and overly appeasing struggling writer, Dennis is in the market for a new family home for Carla and their forthcoming baby. He’s eager to play the role of supportive husband and father, but he’s caught in the middle of a tense relationship between his new wife and his overly enmeshed mother.”

(The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Widow) as Dennis Abbi Jacobson (Broad City, Disenchantment) as Leslie Fisher “A clever, curious woman thrilled to discover that the Los Feliz home she and her wife have long admired from afar has finally come on the market.”

(Broad City, Disenchantment) as Leslie Fisher Lisa Kudrow (Friends, The Comeback) as Lydia Morgan “A highly talented (and highly strung) former concert pianist. Lydia is devoted to Paul, and she’s a loving, though flawed, mother to their two children. She is distraught by the idea of selling their Los Feliz home, a place filled with happy memories and dark secrets.”

(Friends, The Comeback) as Lydia Morgan Denis Leary (Rescue Me, The Amazing Spider-Man) as Mikey “An intense ex-con whose debts have driven him to desperate measures. He finds himself in a dark hole after a terrible accident derailed his sobriety and pulled him away from his family.”

(Rescue Me, The Amazing Spider-Man) as Mikey Poppy Liu (Hacks, Dead Ringers) as Sarah “Serves as a much-needed moral compass to her partner but has some secrets of her own. She’s intrigued when the Morgan house listing appears but has some deep reservations.”

(Hacks, Dead Ringers) as Sarah Teyonah Parris (WandaVision, Candyman) as Carla “A high-achieving and somewhat sardonic architect and expectant mother. She and her new husband are on the hunt for the perfect home for their expanding family and fall hard for the Morgan house, but the impending financial stress reveals some cracks in their new marriage.”

(WandaVision, Candyman) as Carla Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond, The Irishman) as Paul “A contractor that is desperate to retire, but must first pay off his debts, but in order to leave Los Angeles he must pay off his debts.”

(Everybody Loves Raymond, The Irishman) as Paul Luke Wilson (Old School, The Royal Tenenbaums) as JD Campbell “A depressed, out-of-work soap opera star desperate to land his next job. JD is looking to downsize from his modern McMansion while still maintaining both his lavish lifestyle and his marriage to a demanding wife.”

(Old School, The Royal Tenenbaums) as JD Campbell

In recurring roles for No Good Deed:

Kevin Alves (Yellowjackets, Locke & Key) as Nate

(Yellowjackets, Locke & Key) as Nate Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Jacob

(Guardians of the Galaxy) as Jacob Chloe East (The Fabelmans) as Emily Morgan

(The Fabelmans) as Emily Morgan Anna Maria Horsford (The Wayans Bros.) as Denise

(The Wayans Bros.) as Denise Linda Lavin (Alice) as Phyllis

(Alice) as Phyllis Kate Moennig (The L Word) as Gwen

(The L Word) as Gwen Matt Rogers (I Love That for You) as Greg

(I Love That for You) as Greg Katie Walder (Gilmore Girls) as Christine

(Gilmore Girls) as Christine Asher Alexander (Man on Fire) as Young Paul

(Man on Fire) as Young Paul Drea Garcia (Shameless) as Nurse Andy

When will No Good Deed be released on Netflix?

The series was filmed in early 2024, with cameras rolling in Los Angeles between February and May 2024. Production was initially expected to get underway in the summer of 2023 but was ultimately delayed due to the dual Hollywood strikes.

When the series wrapped up on May 10th, Feldman posted on Instagram, “Holy exhausted moly. That’s a wrap on No Good Deed! Thrilled to say it was a wonderful experience making this show with such talented, committed, beautiful souls. I know how lucky I am to get to do what I love with people I love. Thank you to everyone involved,” adding, “Cannot wait for you all to see the brilliant, heartfelt, hilarious performances.”

EW revealed in that earlier referenced article that all eight episodes of No Good Deed will be dropping on Netflix globally in December 2024. The series is rated TV-MA.

We’ll update this post in the coming months with any new trailer and additional insights, including the exact release date, but expect it to land on a Thursday. Are you looking forward to No Good Deed? Let us know in the comments.