Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour Concert Special Coming to Netflix in October 2024

Olivia Rodrigo’s world tour, GUTS, takes place between February 2024 and March 2025. Rodrigo fans will experience the tour from the comfort of your streaming device as the GUTS world tour concert special is headed to Netflix in October 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most popular female artists of the 21st Century. Her breakthrough single, “Driver’s License,” is five times platinum, and her 2021 LP is a record breaker as the longest-running debut album on the Billboard 200 top 10 in the 21st century.

The three-time Grammy Award winner released her album GUTS in 2023. The world tour, which kicked off in Greater Palm Springs, CA, on February 23rd, 2024, will end in Lollapalooza, Brazil on March 30th, 2025.

James Merryman is directing the special, which is produced by Aleen Keshishian and BLINK, Inc. in association with Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films. Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, James Merryman, and Zack Morgenroth are also listed as producers. John Janick and Steve Berman are executive producers.

Olivia Rodrigo had the following to say about a special of her tour coming to Netflix:

“I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans. For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

When is Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour special coming to Netflix?

Netflix revealed that Olivia Rodrigo’s special, which will air on the streaming service as part of her Guts World Tour, will be available on October 29th, 2024.

Netflix has yet to reveal a trailer for the special, but we found one for the world tour on YouTube.

Multiple full-length videos of the tour can already be found online, so it will be interesting to see what will make the Netflix special unique for Olivia’s fans.

If anyone is new to Oliva Rodrigo, below is her album GUTS which can be found on Spotify.

Are you excited to watch Olivia Rodrigo’s GUts world tour special on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!