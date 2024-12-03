Junji Ito’s ‘Uzumaki’ Anime Adaptation to be Released Exclusively on Netflix in Asia

Anime Netflix News

Junji Ito's Uzumaki will be released exclusively on Netflix in Asia just before Christmas.

Picture: Uzumaki – Production I.G.

The anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s beloved Uzumaki is coming to Netflix exclusively in Asia in December 2024.

Uzumaki is a Japanese anime series and the animated adaptation of Junji Ito’s beloved horror manga of the same name. Hiroshi Nagahama directed the series overall. However, each episode had its own director. Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim’s in-house production studio, Williams Street, produced the anime.

When is Uzumaki coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Uzumaki is coming to the streaming service on December 20th, 2024.

However, it’s always best to read the fine print, as the trailer’s excerpt revealed that Uzumaki will only be available on Netflix in Asia.

Uzumaki was released in the USA in late September 2024 on Adult Swim and was available to stream MAX the following day. In the UK, Uzumaki can be streamed on Channel 4.

There’s no word on whether Uzumaki will be coming to Netflix outside of Asia in the near future.

What is the plot of Uzumaki?

High school student Kirie Goshima lives in the quiet, small town of Kurouzu-cho, where the population is slowly being driven mad by their growing obsession with spiral shapes. Kirie and her boyfriend, Shuichi Saito, witness how the spiral curse affects those around them, and their attempts to escape from the town have dire and dramatic consequences.

Who is in the cast of Uzumaki?

The Japanese and English dub casts are already known:

Character Japanese Dub English Dub
Kirie Goshima Uki Satake Abby Trott
Shuichi Saito Shin-ichiro Miki Robbie Daymond
Yasuo Goshima Toshio Furukawa Doug Stone
Chizuko Goshima Shino Kakinuma Dorothy Elias-Fahn
Mitsuo Goshima Yuko Sanpei Laura Stahl
Toshio Saito Takashi Matsuyama Aaron LaPlante
Yukie Saito Mika Doi Mona Marshall
Azami Kurotani Mariya Ise Cristina Vee
Tokuo Katayama Katsutoshi Matsuzaki Max Mittelman
Okada Wataru Hatano Kaiji Tang
Kazuki Tsumura Tatsumaro Tachibana Sean Chiplock
Ikuo Yokota Koichi Tochika Jonah Scott
Shiho Ishikawa Ami Fukushima Erica Mendez
Kazunori Nishiki Yuto Uemura Khoi Dao
Yoriko Endo Satomi Hanamura Brianna Knickerbocker
Mitsuru Yamaguchi Kappei Yamaguchi Erik Scott Kimerer
Kyoko Sekino Yoko Hikasa Jenny Yokobori
Keiko Nakayama Shiori Koshikawa Amber Lee Connors
Wakabayashi Yuji Ueda Stephen Fu
Pregnant Woman L Sumi Shimaoto Larissa Gallagher
Chie Maruyama Ai Koboyashi Courtney Lin
Tanizaki Satoshi Mikami Patrick Seitz
Butterfly Tribe Leader Yuto Nakano Kirk Thornton
Takemoto Yukito Soma Brent Mukai

What is the episode count?

Uzumaki has a total of four episodes. Each episode has a runtime of 25 minutes.

Would you want to see Uzumaki streaming on Netflix in your region? Let us know in the comments below!

